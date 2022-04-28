Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Investor KKR launches renewables platform Aster aimed at Southeast-Asia

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

US DOE announces 20 finalists for its American-Made Solar Prize, cash prizes and support provided

News

Investor KKR launches renewables platform Aster aimed at Southeast-Asia

News

Tesla chief Elon Musk wins US$13bn court case over SolarCity acquisition

News

‘Major win’ for solar PV as Florida governor vetoes net metering changes

News

Sunnova chips away at net loss as revenue climbs

News

Chinese producers tighten hold over polysilicon production rankings as expansions gather pace

News

US DOE commits over US$500m to Utah green hydrogen hub

News

Enphase Energy sidesteps logistics challenges to post record quarterly revenue

News

‘America cannot afford to wait’ on Build Back Better say US corporates as Manchin turns to Republicans for support

News

JinkoSolar lays claim to new n-type cell efficiency record of 25.7%

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Solar, wind and energy storage opportunities in Taiwan and Vietnam will be the main focus of Aster. Image: FTC Solar.

Investment firm KKR has launched Aster Renewable Energy, a renewable platform aimed to develop, build and operate solar, wind and energy storage projects in Southeast Asia.

Taiwan and Vietnam will be the primary focus starting with its first solar PV project in Taiwan already under commercial operation, with a possible expansion to other Asian markets later on.

The launch of Aster will increase KKR’s interest in Asia, after it launched Virescent Infrastructure in India back in 2020.

The firm will be led by Chen Wei, who has more than 20 years of expertise in the renewable industry across Asia, and will have its headquarters in Singapore.

As of the end of 2021, KKR had an operational renewable power generation capacity of 14.2GW with a global investment exceeding US$4 billion since 2011.

Michael de Guzman, managing director of KKR’s Asia Pacific infrastructure team, said: “We believe we have reached an inflection point where there is a strong convergence of favorable geographical characteristics and resources, supportive government policies, and demand for sustainable energy solutions to meet the region’s growing needs.”

The launch of Aster builds on KKR’s increased interest in renewable energy. Last December it launched a new utility-scale solar and energy storage platform named Stellar Renewable Power.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Unlocking the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
aster, aster renewable energy, energy storage, finance, kkr, renewable development, southeast asia, taiwan, vietnam

Read Next

Vietnam slashes 2030 capacity target but makes more room for renewables under new power plan

April 27, 2022
Vietnam has cut its 2030 power capacity target by 35GW under its newly agreed upon draft Power Master Plan VIII (PMP8) but is making more room for renewables as it seeks to reduce its reliance on coal.

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate ‘forward-thinking’ distributed energy resources policy

April 25, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has adopted a new plan that will serve as a roadmap for shaping the future of distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar and energy storage, in California.
Error: the field format must contains "%s" or "%1$s".

SOFARSOLAR putting power into the hands of consumers

April 25, 2022
As rooftop solar proliferates, energy storage is perfectly placed to put more control into the hands of consumers. SOFARSOLAR has launched its modular energy storage solution, the SOFAR PowerAll, to achieve just that.
PV Tech Premium

PV Talks: Korkia’s Mikko Kantero discusses emerging solar markets, local partnerships and PV’s Lego-like replicability

April 22, 2022
Having last month utility-scale solar in Sweden, Finnish investor Korkia is eyeing up a portfolio of renewables investments that stretches from Canada to Romania via partnerships with local developers capable of embracing the Lego-like replicability and scalability of solar PV. PV Tech Premium speaks to Mikko Kantero, executive vice president of renewable energy at Korkia, to find out more.

Renewables execs slam US government over solar tariff petition

April 22, 2022
US solar players have hit out at the Department of Commerce’s (DOC) move to investigative alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD), warning that the threat of tariffs is already jeopardising President Biden’s climate goals.
PV Tech Premium

Portugal floating solar auction shows value of hybridising renewables assets

April 22, 2022
Portugal's latest solar auction made headlines earlier this month as record-low negative bids were posted, with the results illustrating the value developers place on securing a grid connection and the strong potential they see in hybridising renewables assets.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar buildout to increase five-fold by 2050 as renewables become the ‘new baseload’, says McKinsey

News

Borosil bids to boost European PV glass output through Interfloat acquisition

News

Chinese producers tighten hold over polysilicon production rankings as expansions gather pace

News

US DOE commits over US$500m to Utah green hydrogen hub

News

‘America cannot afford to wait’ on Build Back Better say US corporates as Manchin turns to Republicans for support

News

Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

News

Upcoming Events

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021