Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

IRENA: Solar PV represents 44% of renewables global workforce

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo

Latest

IRENA: Solar PV represents 44% of renewables global workforce

News

Turkey applies solar antidumping tariffs to 5 countries, exempts 4 major manufacturers

News

Single-glass versus double-glass: a deep dive into module reliability

Features, Featured Articles

DOC to apply duties to Southeast Asian solar cells after preliminary AD/CVD findings

News

Former Obama adviser urges greater political engagement from US solar industry

News

EU Commission approves €1 billion Portuguese energy transition scheme

News

Solar industry needs to grow up and be more political, says ex-US federal sustainability chief  

Features, Interviews

Queensland government, Australia, to examine planning framework for solar PV and batteries

News

OMV Petrom completes 710MW Romanian solar PV portfolio acquisition

News

South Africa’s 10% import tax on solar modules may hit smaller projects hardest

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Yearly evolution of renewable energy jobs between 2012 and 2023
Between 2022 and 2023, solar PV added over 2.2 million jobs. Chart: IRENA

Solar PV jobs represented 44% of all the global renewable energy workforce in 2023, according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

In its 11th edition of the ‘Renewable Energy and Jobs’ annual report, IRENA highlighted that directly or indirectly, renewable energy employed 16.2 million people in 2023, of which 7.1 million jobs were in the solar PV industry. Most job additions between 2022 and 2023 came from solar PV which added nearly 2.2 million new workers, as shown in the chart above.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

China accounted for more than half of the solar PV jobs, with 4.6 million jobs, a 66% increase from the 2.76 million jobs in 2022. Its growth in renewables jobs was primarily driven by the country’s growth in solar PV additions last year and the ever-increasing capacity expansions on the manufacturing front. A capacity growth that is set to continue this year and reach 1.2TW of annual nameplate capacity across the value chain, doubling BloombergNEF’s forecast global installed capacity in 2024.

The split between manufacturing jobs and construction and installation, including operations and maintenance, in China is quite similar with 2.37 million and 2.22 million, respectively.

China accounted for more than half of all solar PV jobs globally in 2023 with nearly 4.6 million workers. Chart: IRENA.

Four countries in the top ten where in Asia

In second place, and far away, was the European Union with 720,000 jobs, more than 80,000 fewer than what trade association SolarPower Europe (SPE) estimated in its ‘Solar Jobs Report’ that was published earlier this week. In 2023, Europe had exceeded 800,000 full-time equivalent jobs, according to data from SPE. Separating by country, India and the US rank second and third with the most workers, with 319,000 and 280,000, respectively. The US workforce in the solar industry rose by 5.9% in 2023, with over 15,500 more workers, according to a recent report from the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC).

Overall, in the top ten countries with the most workers in the solar PV industry, four are Asian countries – China, India, Japan and Vietnam – three in Europe – Germany, Italy and Poland – two in America with the US and Brazil, and finally Australia.

Francesco La Camera, director-general at IRENA, said: “The story of the energy transition and its socio-economic gains should not be about one or two regions. If we are all to fulfil our collective pledge to triple renewable power capacity by 2030, the world must step up its game and support marginalised regions in addressing barriers impeding their transitions progress.

“Strengthened international collaboration can mobilise increased finance towards policy support and capacity building in countries that are yet to benefit from renewables job creation.”

Skilled workers challenge

One of the challenges highlighted in the report is the lack of skilled workers in certain areas of the renewable energy industry which could hinder the global transition. The fast pace of capacity additions from renewables is far greater than the development of a suitable skilled workforce. “A lack of skill anticipation and monitoring systems further hinders countries’ ability to identify skills gaps, analyse future training needs and adapt education and training programmes in line with market demands,” reads the report.

This goes in line with one of the policy recommendations from IRENA which suggests collecting more and better data that will allow countries to assess their needs and make “informed policy and investment decisions”.

Measures to develop skills need to be implemented in the planning stages of national transition frameworks, while encouraging companies and the industry to invest in upskilling and reskilling their workforce.

The full report can be accessed here.

Read Next

Shipping containers on a boat.

Turkey applies solar antidumping tariffs to 5 countries, exempts 4 major manufacturers

October 2, 2024
According to the Vietnamese Department of Trade Remedies, the Turkish government has exempted four major solar manufacturers from the tariffs.
Hail-Damage-to-panels-in-Texas-credit-NexTracker
Sponsored

Single-glass versus double-glass: a deep dive into module reliability

October 2, 2024
The choice of glass in a PV module has become a key consideration in efforts to improve durability in the face of extreme weather conditions.
Image: Port Houston.

DOC to apply duties to Southeast Asian solar cells after preliminary AD/CVD findings

October 2, 2024
This is the first determination reached in the ongoing antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation into imports of crystalline silicon solar cells.
Front side of the United States Capitol building in Washington DC.

Former Obama adviser urges greater political engagement from US solar industry

October 2, 2024
US solar energy advocates need to emulate the oil and gas industry and become more effective in political lobbying, a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama has said.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

EU Commission approves €1 billion Portuguese energy transition scheme

October 2, 2024
The European Commission (EC) has approved a €1 billion (US$1.1 billion) Portuguese state aid scheme to support investments in the production of renewable energy equipment.
Image: CleanCapital
Premium

Solar industry needs to grow up and be more political, says ex-US federal sustainability chief  

October 2, 2024
PV Talk: Jon Powers, president of CleanCapital and former chief sustainability officer in the Obama administration, on why the PV industry needs to raise its game on lobbying.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

OMV Petrom completes 710MW Romanian solar PV portfolio acquisition

News

DOC to apply duties to Southeast Asian solar cells after preliminary AD/CVD findings

News

New Mexico approves US$942 million bond for Ebon Solar cell manufacturing plant

News

California governor vetoes school and apartment buildings self-consumption bill

News

Solex Energy to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

News

Queensland government, Australia, to examine planning framework for solar PV and batteries

News

Upcoming Events

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.