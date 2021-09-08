Solar Media
News

iSun strengthens residential solar position with SunCommon deal

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

iSun strengthens residential solar position with SunCommon deal

News

R.Power enters Romanian solar market in 100MW partnership

News

SMA cuts sales guidance due to supply chain challenges, project pushbacks

News

UK government eyeing changes to its planning regime for 50MW+ solar sites

News

Chile’s power auction to support 2GW of renewables and storage projects

News

Amazon signs first renewable energy purchase agreement in Japan

News

US-ROUND UP: Canadian Solar signs long term O&M contracts, EDF Renewables invests in solar-plus-storage projects

News

ANALYSIS: 20-fold growth and 12.4TW by 2050 forecast, but solar PV could still do more

Editors' Blog, Features

Electricity prices reach record highs across Europe

News

TRIG, Mytilineos strengthen European solar positions with asset purchases

News
The two companies had combined revenues of US$51.4 million last year. Image: SunCommon.

Solar EPC company iSun has bolstered its presence in the US residential segment through the acquisition of installer SunCommon.

The US$40 million cash and stock deal will create a company servicing the residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale solar markets.

In 2020, the two Vermont-based companies had combined revenues of US$51.4 million, and an alignment of software, shared services and vendor base will enable synergies with expected US$1.25 million in savings in the first year after the transaction, iSun said.

“The electrification of everything is going to rapidly increase energy demand across all sectors. With this acquisition, we are addressing this opportunity in the residential sector with a partner who has built a scalable residential platform,” said iSun CEO Jeffrey Peck.

Peck will serve as the CEO of the combined organisations, while SunCommon co-presidents James Moore and Duane Peterson will retain their positions.

The transaction comes after solar EPC Peck changed its name to iSun earlier this year following its purchase of solar-powered EV infrastructure provider iSun in January. Since then, iSun has entered the utility-scale EPC segment with the acquisition of the intellectual property of Oakwood Construction Services.

Despite supply chain delays impacting its second-quarter performance, iSun is aiming to double its revenue in 2021 compared to last year. In Q2, the company posted revenue of US$4.3 million, representing a 57% increase year-on-year, and a loss of US$2.4 million.

