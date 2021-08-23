Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

iSun revenue jumps but Q2 performance affected by supply chain delays

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

iSun revenue jumps but Q2 performance affected by supply chain delays

News

Australian infrastructure firm Spark to be sold in US$3.72bn deal

News

China Three Gorges acquires projects totalling 411MW from Alcazar Energy

News

Trina Solar sets 210mm PERC cell efficiency record of 23.56%

News

Tongwei profits nearly treble as polysilicon, 210mm cell expansion plans take shape

News

Singapore eyeing 144MWp of floating solar on reservoirs

News

Blackouts, grid failures driving US homeowner interest in rooftop solar

News

European solar broke records in June and July but more progress needed

News

New initiative launched to help support women joining solar workforce

News

Borrego to develop Michigan solar projects for AES

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
iSun is looking to expand through additional acquisitions this this year. Image: iSun.

Solar construction firm iSun expects to double its revenue in 2021 compared to last year despite supply chain delays and labour shortages impacting its Q2 performance.

The Vermont-based EPC and electric vehicle charging solutions provider reported second quarter revenue of US$4.3 million, representing a 57% increase on the same period in the prior year.

However, the firm’s quarterly loss widened in Q2 to US$2.4 million, compared to a loss of US$900,000 in Q2 2020. The company said the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, such as supply chain delays and labour availability, slowed its progress in executing on its solar project backlog.

“Moving forward we are confident that we have mitigated the short-term margin deterioration, however we anticipate ongoing margin pressure related to material pricing and labour shortages on previously executed contracts,” John Sullivan, iSun CFO, said in a conference call with investors.

Solar EPC Peck changed its name to iSun earlier this year following its acquisition of solar-powered EV infrastructure provider iSun in January. The company has since entered the utility-scale solar EPC segment with the purchase of the intellectual property of Oakwood Construction Services.

Since those deals, the firm has closed a development services agreement for eight utility-scale solar projects totalling 118MW and has been awarded a contract to build 18 off-grid solar carports and EV charging stations at remote locations.

CEO Jeff Peck said that while iSun has installed nearly 3,000 residential solar systems, the company is aiming to expand its footprint in the rooftop sector through additional mergers or acquisitions. He said the firm’s additional M&A activity in the second half of 2021 “will further enable iSun to accelerate solar adoption across all sectors”.

In addition to its goal of doubling 2021 revenue on last year’s figure of US$21.1 million, iSun expects improvements in EBITDA performance through the year, driven by improved project execution compared to the first half.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
company results, covid-19, epc, financial results, isun, m&a, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Solar software consolidation on the rise as firms bid to expand reach

August 20, 2021
Aurora Solar’s acquisition of Folsom Labs last week followed a recent spike in deals between solar software providers that have pooled resources to offer a more complete service, share best practices or enter new geographies. Jules Scully looks at how consolidation is reshaping service offerings.

Scale and vertical integration now critical to success in US solar, says Arevon CEO

August 19, 2021
Size, scale and vertical integration are imperative for success in the richly competitive US solar market as a result of its maturation and evolving customer base, the CEO of Arevon Energy, the US renewables platform spun out of Capital Dynamics, has said.

Meyer Burger sold out of modules until Q4 as supply chain issues persist

August 19, 2021
Meyer Burger is sold out of its heterojunction solar modules until the fourth quarter of 2021 as the company continues to be affected by production ramp-up delays.

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

August 17, 2021
US solar and storage installer Sunworks has seen its second quarter revenue surge following its acquisition of peer Solcius earlier in the year.

Q&A: JA Solar’s Henning Schulze talks European strategy, vertical integration and solar module procurement

August 17, 2021
PV Tech speaks to JA Solar’s Henning Schulze about the module manufacturer’s European strategy, how vertical integration is helping it mitigate supply chain volatility and why lessons from the stock market can help guide solar module purchasing.

Encavis sees revenue rise thanks to new Spanish solar projects

August 16, 2021
German independent power producer (IPP) Encavis reported revenue growth in the first half of the year due to the contribution of two new Spanish PV plants that offset the impact of weaker weather conditions.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Blackouts, grid failures driving US homeowner interest in rooftop solar

News

New initiative launched to help support women joining solar workforce

News

LONGi hikes wafer prices as pricing volatility set to remain

News

Tracker terrain loss: The elephant in the room and the low-hanging fruit

Features, Guest Blog

Scale and vertical integration now critical to success in US solar, says Arevon CEO

Features, Interviews

European solar broke records in June and July but more progress needed

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021