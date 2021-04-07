Solar Media
News

US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. forms distribution deal with REC, iSun enters large-scale EPC market, Arctech tracker gets UL certification

By Edith Hancock
Americas

BayWa r.e. opened a new warehouse in Poland to streamline its PV technology supply business in the country. Image: BayWa r.e.

BayWa r.e. partners with REC on module distribution

6 April 2021: Renewables developer and distributor BayWa r.e. is to start distributing REC Americas’ solar modules in the US.

As part of the deal, BayWa r.e. Solar Systems will become a platinum distributor of REC’s Alpha Series modules, which include both 380-watt 60-cell and 450-watt 72-cell versions. The deal will also include the company’s Certified Solar Professional dealer programme.

Cary Hayes, president of REC Americas LLC, said the partnership opens up the module supplier to “new customers via the strong distribution channels that BayWa r.e. is known for.”

The deal comes after BayWa r.e. reported strong growth within its services business during 2020. Its total output of traded PV components rose by a double-digit percentage in the year to December, surpassing 1GW. The company also recently opened a new warehouse in Poland to improve its PV installer service in the country.

iSun acquires intellectual property of Oakwood Construction Services

6 April 2021: Solar construction firm iSun, has entered the utility-scale engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business by acquiring the intellectual property rights of solar company Oakwood Construction Services.

iSun, which traded as Peck until January 2021, bought the construction company’s intellectual property in a deal worth US$2.7 million. US$1 million of this is to be paid immediately, while the remainder will be transferred “upon the achievement of certain milestones”, iSun said in a statement.

The deal will enable iSun to benefit from the rapidly-growing utility-scale solar market, chief executive Jeffrey Peck said, adding that large solar asset deployment is “positioned for continued growth through at least 2030”.

“We are building on iSun’s already strong position in commercial and industrial solar markets,” he said, “and making iSun one the largest pure-play solar EPC contractors in the United States”.

Arctech’s 2P tracker gets UL/cUL certification

6 April 2021: Shanghai-based PV technology supplier Arctech’s two-module-in-portrait (2P) tracker, called SkySmart II, has achieved UL3703 and Canadian Standards Association (CSA) certification in the US and Canada.

The UL/cUL certification addresses the risks solar tracking system functions could pose of electric shock, mechanical and fire hazards. The SkySmart II’s new certification, according to a statement, demonstrates that the technology has “satisfied the stringent safety, reliability, and quality standards for the solar PV industry in North America.”

The SkySmart II is a string-powered single-axis solar tracker which is designed to significantly increase stability under strong wind conditions, Archtech said.

Guy Rong, president of global business at Arctech Solar, said that the company’s 2P tracker “has field-proven quality”, enabling it to capitalise on the fast-growing North American solar market. So far, the company has secured deals to supply roughly 20MW of SkySmart II trackers to two solar projects in the US.

“We believe the North American tracker market will witness unprecedented prosperity in the upcoming decade with the popularity of both 1P and 2P trackers,” said Rong.

arctech, baywa r.e., distribution network, isun, module supply deals, rec group, single axis trackers, solar manufacturing, us round-up, us solar

