Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

J-Power subsidiary to turn Virginia coal plant into solar-plus-storage facility

By Edith Hancock
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

J-Power subsidiary to turn Virginia coal plant into solar-plus-storage facility

News

REC Silicon terminates silicon ingot and wafer partnership with US-based Violet Power

News

Solar glass manufacturers expecting slide in prices after record-breaking 2020

News

Solar glass provider profits topped US$1.25 billion in 2020, but sudden price falls loom

Editors' Blog, Features

EBRD finances 12.9MW floating solar project in Albania

News

Azure Power sells rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables

News

Renewables sector shows ‘resilience’ in 2020 with strong solar installs across Asia – IRENA

News

LONGi takes aim at green hydrogen market with new business unit

News

How solar can bring SMEs into the power purchase agreement fold

Editors' Blog, Features

NextEnergy claims new UK solar farm record as subsidy-free portfolio completes

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: J-Power USA

Japanese power company J-Power is to convert a retired coal plant in the US into a 240MW solar-plus-storage facility through its local subsidiary.

J-Power USA, wholly owned by the Tokyo-based power producer, will work with funds managed by Fortress Investment Group to develop a 50MWac capacity solar facility and 190MWac battery energy storage system in Virginia. Called the Birchwood solar and storage project, construction is set to begin next year, with the facilities coming online in 2023.

The announcement comes after the closure of the coal-fired Birchwood Power plant last month, which has been in operation in King George, Virginia, since 1996 and became 50% owned by J-Power in 2007.

The new renewable power system will be J-Power’s third solar project in the US, according to a statement from the company, which said it will continue to “pursue the growth of overseas power business including renewables”.

It benefits from an existing transmission infrastructure, J-Power USA said, which can be applied to the new solar and storage power generation systems.

Re-purposing the coal plant, J-Power’s only coal-fired power asset, as a carbon free generation and storage facility, would enable it to deliver “reliable electricity generation to the marketplace”, the company’s statement said.

Mark Condon, J-Power’s president and chief executive, called the initiative an “exciting opportunity” that would increase the company’s renewable power capacity.

J-Power is not the only power company switching from coal to solar this year. Clean investment vehicle The Black Sunrise Half Century Fund said in January that it will partner with North Carolina’s Orbital Sun Services to convert coal-fired power plants into solar farms, installing around 1GW of new renewable capacity in three years.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery energy storage systems bess, coal decommissioning, fortress investment group, J-Power, j-power USA, solar plus storage, us solar, virginia

Read Next

NovaSource becomes world’s ‘largest’ O&M business with First Solar acquisition

April 1, 2021
Solar specialist NovaSource, which is owned by Canadian investor Clairvest, has completed its acquisition of US manufacturer First Solar’s operations and maintenance (O&M) business.

European Energy enters US market with plans for 300MW PV plant in Texas

March 31, 2021
Danish renewables developer European Energy is expanding its operations into the US market, announcing plans for a 300MW solar project in Texas.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sonnedix continues Spanish push, Hive Energy sells ‘landmark’ 252MW project, Shikun & Binui expands US portfolio

March 30, 2021
A round-up of project updates from across the global solar industry, including updates from Israel's Shikun & Binui, independent power producer Sonnedix and UK-based Hive Energy.

MIT researchers use automated testing to identify longer-lasting perovskite compounds

March 30, 2021
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found a new approach to identifying long-lasting perovskite formulation, opening the door for further studies that could support the US’ solar manufacturing sector.

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill

March 29, 2021
Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker signed a state climate bill on Friday that creates benchmarks for the adoption of solar power technologies.

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

March 26, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked US$128 million to invest in research and development in a bid to bring the cost of utility-scale solar power down by 60% in 10 years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ panel era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021