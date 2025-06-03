Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European Energy secures US$158 million for 78.5MW solar park and 50MW BESS in Lithuania

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

European Energy secures US$158 million for 78.5MW solar park and 50MW BESS in Lithuania

News

US DOE budget proposal decimates renewable energy funding

News

Tongwei execs discuss driving innovation and sustainable growth in the global PV sector

Features, Interviews

Heliene opens 500MW module assembly plant in Minnesota

News

PPC adds 88MW Bulgarian solar PV plant to portfolio

News

GameChange Solar to double capacity of Saudi Arabia tracker manufacturing facility to 6GW

News

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation in Australia’s biggest electricity market up 15% year-on-year

Features, Long Reads

Harnessing AI and European space tech to transform energy grids

Features, Guest Blog

Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

News

Fraunhofer ISE and KAUST develop ‘hybrid’ method for perovskite-silicon cell production

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The loan, provided by SEB Lithuania and Swedbank Lithuania, will support three renewable energy assets, including two wind farms.
The loan, provided by SEB Lithuania and Swedbank Lithuania, will support three renewable energy assets, including two wind farms. Image: European Energy.

Danish renewables firm European Energy has secured a €145 million (US$158 million) long-term loan to finance a 78.5MW solar park co-located with a 50MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Anykščiai, Lithuania. The BESS facility is set to open in 2026. 

The green loan, provided by SEB Lithuania and Swedbank Lithuania, will support three renewable energy assets, including two wind farms –  Telšiai I and Telšiai II – each with an installed capacity of 60MW. According to the firm, the hybrid project is expected to produce around 0.5 TWh of electricity annually, meeting approximately 4% of Lithuania’s total power demand.  

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Adding battery storage to our portfolio in the Baltics strengthens our renewable energy production, supporting energy independence and contributing to the fight against climate change,” said Jens-Peter Zink, deputy CEO of European Energy.

The expansion supports European Energy’s ambitions in Lithuania, aligning with its strategy to scale wind, solar, and battery storage in the region. 

According to its 2024 Annual Report, the firm made strong progress in its solar and wind business last year. The company brought 2.2GW of projects to the ready-to-build stage, signed 1.8GW worth of power purchase agreements (PPAs), and won 650MW in Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions. It also connected 479MW to the grid across five countries, including Denmark, Poland, Italy, Germany and Australia and generated 2,080GWh of electricity from its own assets. 

In Lithuania alone, European Energy has built around 450MW of renewable energy capacity and is currently constructing an additional 200MW of solar and battery storage projects.  

Outside Lithuania, the company recently secured €68 million in financing to develop a 148MWp solar PV plant in Brocēni, Latvia through its subsidiary, Stelo Orienta SIA, with grid connection and commercial operations expected to begin in the first half of 2026. The project was announced in 2023 and is expected to generate around 120,000MWh of electricity annually.

Such strides in renewable energy underscore Lithuania’s aim to achieve full energy independence by 2030 as mandated by national law. Its power grid is integrated with the European network, and electricity is traded via Nord Pool, the world’s largest electricity exchange. However, the country still imported about 44% of its electricity in 2024.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
baltics, battery energy storage systems bess, bess, europe, european energy, financing, green loan, lithuania, pv power plants

Read Next

The project is being constructed by Chint Green Energy and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026.

PPC adds 88MW Bulgarian solar PV plant to portfolio

June 3, 2025
Greek renewables developer PPC has acquired an 88MW solar PV plant in the village of Vedrare, in the Karlovo region in central Bulgaria.
Image: European Energy.
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation in Australia’s biggest electricity market up 15% year-on-year

June 3, 2025
In May 2025, utility-scale and rooftop solar PV dipped by 579GWh month-on-month in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) to 2,861GWh.
Perovskite-silicon research from Fraunhofer ISE.

Fraunhofer ISE and KAUST develop ‘hybrid’ method for perovskite-silicon cell production

June 2, 2025
A new manufacturing method has produced tandem perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells with a conversion efficiency of 27.8%.
National Grid Renewables' Yellowbud solar project in Ohio.

National Grid Renewables rebrands to Geronimo Power

June 2, 2025
National Grid Renewables has rebranded to Geronimo Power following its acquisition by Canadian asset manager Brookfield.
Meyer Burger's Thalheim facility in Germany.
Premium

Meyer Burger on the edge following German cell production insolvency

June 2, 2025
Struggling Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has announced that its two German subsidiaries, including the owner of its solar cell manufacturing facility in Thalheim, are insolvent.
Image: TotalEnergies.

Indonesian government ratifies plans for 42.6GW of renewable energy capacity

June 2, 2025
Indonesia has ratified the PLN Electricity Supply Business Plan 2025–2034, targeting 42.6GW of renewable energy generation.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

News

US delays or cancels US$14 billion in clean energy investments under Trump presidency

News

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

News

Indonesian government ratifies plans for 42.6GW of renewable energy capacity

News

Meyer Burger on the edge following German cell production insolvency

News

Engie begins construction at 151MW/199MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.