JA Solar announces exclusive supply deal for 3.1GW hybrid project in China

JA Solar will supply all of the modules for the PV part of the massive hybrid wind-solar-storage project. Image: Unsplash.

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JA Solar is to supply all of the PV modules to a 3.1GW wind-solar-storage hybrid project in the Chinese city of Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia.

The 3.1GW project, which JA Solar said was the first renewable plant in China to be combined with a GWh-scale energy storage system, will include 2.8GW of wind power, 300MW of solar PV and 1,760MWh of energy storage.

The first phase of the project, with a total of 500MW for wind and solar PV, has already been connected to the grid. For the 90MW PV portion of the project, JA Solar supplied all the modules.

JA Solar has supplied its DeepBlue 3.0 modules to the project, which it said included a “number of cost-saving and profit-increasing technologies that are effective in reducing the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE)”. The modules have also recently been shipped to a large rooftop solar project in Vietnam.

The modules have received TÜV Rheinland’s ‘Energy Yield Simulation AQM Award’ (Monofacial Mono Group) and TÜV Nord’s ‘Outdoor Yield Performance Awards’ (High-efficiency PERC Module Group).

According to half-yearly data from an energy yield test conducted by JA Solar and TÜV Nord, DeepBlue 3.0’s energy yield performance ranked in the top tier of PERC modules in the PV market, JA Solar said in a media release.

By the end of 2021, cumulative global shipments of DeepBlue 3.0 had exceeded 12GW, covering 86 countries, JA Solar said.

“Moving forward, JA Solar will maintain focus on technology research and product development, thereby continuing to provide customers with high-quality products that contribute to the development of the PV industry and the construction of a low-carbon society,” said JA Solar vice president Li Dong.

In February, JA Solar announced plans to aggressively expand its manufacturing capacity, unveiling a new RMB3.5 billion (US$552 million) investment programme for new facilities.