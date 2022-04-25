Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

JA Solar announces exclusive supply deal for 3.1GW hybrid project in China

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Modules, Projects, Storage
Central & East Asia

Latest

JA Solar announces exclusive supply deal for 3.1GW hybrid project in China

News

US DOC to integrate climate considerations into policies as PV sector tackles tariff probe fallout

News

SOFARSOLAR putting power into the hands of consumers

News, Product Reviews

Perovskite solar company Tandem PV raises US$6m to build Californian manufacturing facility

News

Ventient Energy acquires 240MW PV portfolio in Spain

News

PV Talks: Korkia’s Mikko Kantero discusses emerging solar markets, local partnerships and PV’s Lego-like replicability

Features, Interviews

Renewables execs slam US government over solar tariff petition

News

SNEC 2022 postponed until December amidst Shanghai lockdown

News

Essent, Solinoor to collaborate on PV-powered green hydrogen projects

News

Earth Day Special: A greener PV

Featured Articles, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
JA Solar will supply all of the modules for the PV part of the massive hybrid wind-solar-storage project. Image: Unsplash.

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JA Solar is to supply all of the PV modules to a 3.1GW wind-solar-storage hybrid project in the Chinese city of Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia.

The 3.1GW project, which JA Solar said was the first renewable plant in China to be combined with a GWh-scale energy storage system, will include 2.8GW of wind power, 300MW of solar PV and 1,760MWh of energy storage. 

The first phase of the project, with a total of 500MW for wind and solar PV, has already been connected to the grid. For the 90MW PV portion of the project, JA Solar supplied all the modules.

JA Solar has supplied its DeepBlue 3.0 modules to the project, which it said included a “number of cost-saving and profit-increasing technologies that are effective in reducing the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE)”. The modules have also recently been shipped to a large rooftop solar project in Vietnam.

The modules have received TÜV Rheinland’s ‘Energy Yield Simulation AQM Award’ (Monofacial Mono Group) and TÜV Nord’s ‘Outdoor Yield Performance Awards’ (High-efficiency PERC Module Group).

According to half-yearly data from an energy yield test conducted by JA Solar and TÜV Nord, DeepBlue 3.0’s energy yield performance ranked in the top tier of PERC modules in the PV market, JA Solar said in a media release.

By the end of 2021, cumulative global shipments of DeepBlue 3.0 had exceeded 12GW, covering 86 countries, JA Solar said.

“Moving forward, JA Solar will maintain focus on technology research and product development, thereby continuing to provide customers with high-quality products that contribute to the development of the PV industry and the construction of a low-carbon society,” said JA Solar vice president Li Dong.  

In February, JA Solar announced plans to aggressively expand its manufacturing capacity, unveiling a new RMB3.5 billion (US$552 million) investment programme for new facilities.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin for the ideal forum to fully understand what new cell architectures are set to dominate mass production during 2023 and beyond. This will include enhancements to p-type PERC, TOPCon on both n-type and p-type and heterojunction variants. For the first time also at PV CellTech, a special session will review the potential timelines for the industry to start its transition beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
china, deepblue 3.0, hybrid, ja solar, ja solar deep blue series, module supply deals, pv power plants, solar pv, solar wind hybrid, solar wind storage hybrid

Read Next

Perovskite solar company Tandem PV raises US$6m to build Californian manufacturing facility

April 25, 2022
US perovskite company Tandem PV has closed on the first half of a US$12 million Series A raise after raising US$6 million for building a pilot manufacturing facility in its headquarters of San Jose, California.

Ventient Energy acquires 240MW PV portfolio in Spain

April 25, 2022
Independent onshore renewables firm Ventient Energy has completed the acquisition of 240MW of solar PV as part of a broader renewables portfolio.

SNEC 2022 postponed until December amidst Shanghai lockdown

April 22, 2022
Solar industry trade show SNEC has postponed its 2022 edition until the end of this year as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai.

Earth Day Special: A greener PV

April 22, 2022
As the world leans on solar PV to decarbonise its power supply, so to must the solar industry clean up its act. Jules Scully charts the industry-wide efforts for a greener solar PV industry.
PV Tech Premium

Portugal floating solar auction shows value of hybridising renewables assets

April 22, 2022
Portugal's latest solar auction made headlines earlier this month as record-low negative bids were posted, with the results illustrating the value developers place on securing a grid connection and the strong potential they see in hybridising renewables assets.

Michigan utility Consumers Energy to add 8GW solar, 550MW BESS by 2040 in coal retirement plan

April 21, 2022
Michigan utility Consumers Energy and a coalition of customer groups have agreed on a plan that will see the company exit from coal by 2025 through deploying nearly 8GW of solar PV and 550MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) by 2040.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talks: Korkia’s Mikko Kantero discusses emerging solar markets, local partnerships and PV’s Lego-like replicability

Features, Interviews

Earth Day Special: A greener PV

Featured Articles, Features

Renewables execs slam US government over solar tariff petition

News

Portugal floating solar auction shows value of hybridising renewables assets

Editors' Blog, Features

SNEC 2022 postponed until December amidst Shanghai lockdown

News

FERC proposes sweeping transmission reforms as it seeks to expand renewable access

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021