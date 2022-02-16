Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

By Carrie Xiao
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules, Storage
Central & East Asia

Latest

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

News

Canada wins USMCA trade dispute with the US, aims to ensure ‘full benefit’ for its solar industry

News

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 5 solar module for residential, C&I systems

News

New South Wales receives 40GW of applications for new renewable energy zone, representing a US$72bn investment

News

India and Australia to collaborate on solar manufacturing, deployment via letter of intent

News

Meyer Burger to replace CFO again as newly appointed incumbent steps down

News

kWh Analytics raises US$20m for business expansion, launches new insurance product

News

Impax partners with WATT + VOLT to pursue Greek solar development, starting with 200MW portfolio

News

Magnora doubles South African renewables portfolio with developer acquisition

News

Indian solar companies call on MNRE to grandfather BCD amid concern over 10GW of projects

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
JA Solar said in November last year that it was actively preparing a pilot line of high-efficiency heterojunction cells, with trial production scheduled for late this year or early next year. Image: JA Solar

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JA Solar is again aggressively expanding its manufacturing capacity, unveiling a new RMB3.5 billion (US$552 million) investment programme for new facilities.

Late last week, JA Solar said it intends to expand the company’s integrated capacity. New projects include 2.5GW of silicon wafer production capacity in Vietnam, 1.3GW of high-efficiency cell production capacity in Ningjin, Hebei province, China and 10GW of module auxiliary material production in Yiwu, China.

The investment programme, which also includes the construction of a 200MW energy storage facility in Tuquan, China, is to cost a total of RMB3.455 billion.

On 8 February 2022, JA Solar said during an investor call that it currently has wafer manufacturing capacity of 1.5GW and module assembly capacity of 3.5GW in Vietnam. A further 3.5GW of cell production capacity remains under construction, which is expected to be put into production in the first half of 2022. There is additionally 1.5GW of cell capacity in Malaysia.

According to the plan, the company will continue to increase overseas integration capacity.

JA Solar said in November last year that it was actively preparing a pilot line of high-efficiency heterojunction cells, with trial production scheduled for late this year or early next year. A TOPCon pilot line is in trial production, and is expected to continue to grow in scale in preparation for large-scale manufacturing.

Since 2021, JA Solar has expanded its manufacturing capacity aggressively, investing RMB10 billion to establish 16GW of manufacturing facilities in Yangzhou, China; RMB5 billion in a 20GW silicon crystal pulling and slicing project in Baotou, China; RMB3.2 billion in additional facilities in Qujing, China, and a further RMB10 billion in the construction of a manufacturing base in Chaoyang.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
capacity expansion, capacity expansion announcements, cell capacity, cell manufacturing, ja solar, module manufacturing, storage, wafer manufacturing

Read Next

New South Wales receives 40GW of applications for new renewable energy zone, representing a US$72bn investment

February 16, 2022
The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has received applications for nearly 40GW of renewable generation and storage projects for its planned Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) amid huge interest in clean energy resources in the state.

CPUC approves plans to add 18.8GW of solar, 15GW of battery storage by 2032

February 14, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has unanimously approved plans to add more than 25.5GW of renewables and 15GW of storage in the state by 2032 at a cost of US$49 billion.  

AES enlists Fluence IQ bidding software to optimise 1.1GW of solar and storage assets in the US

February 9, 2022
AES Corporation has contracted its subsidiary Fluence to onboard 1.1GW of solar and storage assets to its energy trading and bidding platform as it looks to optimise its US operations.   

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

February 7, 2022
Finlay Colville, head of market research at Solar Media, ranks the top 50 module suppliers in the PV industry today, using the proprietary methodology developed at PV Tech, on the back of analysing several hundred companies supplying PV modules over the past 15 years.

New South Wales gets 34GW of solar, storage and wind proposals for latest REZ, more than 10 times final capacity

February 7, 2022
The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has received proposals for more than 34GW of solar, wind and energy storage for its South-West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), more than 10 times the likely capacity of the site.

Indiana Michigan Power proposes 2GW+ of renewables under latest IRP, includes 60MW of battery storage

February 2, 2022
Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has submitted an Integrated Resource Plan to add more than 2GW of solar and wind by 2028 to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Germany to accelerate solar PV deployment on agricultural land

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Indian solar companies call on MNRE to grandfather BCD amid concern over 10GW of projects

News

kWh Analytics raises US$20m for business expansion, launches new insurance product

News

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

CPUC approves plans to add 18.8GW of solar, 15GW of battery storage by 2032

News

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off