Features, Interviews

‘Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope’: JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

By PV Tech
'Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope': JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

Origami Solar inks steel deals for ‘fully American’ module frame supply

US ranks first again in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index

Actis creates Peruvian IPP seeking 12GW of energy capacity

Australia: Capacity Investment Scheme receives interest from 40GW of solar and wind energy

Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

RETC: UVID problems in PV modules could ‘become a major reliability issue’

NextEra Energy breaks ground on 310MW solar PV plant in Texas

LONGi announces 30.1% efficiency silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell

JA Solar, SNEC 2024
JA Solar’s module manufacturing capacity reaches 95GW. Image: PV Tech

During SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Steven Chen, vice president of JA Solar, about the company’s new products, shipments, expansion plan and manufacturing capacities.

“We introduced several innovative products at SNEC. All our Deep Blue 4.0 Pro series now incorporate the Advanced Bycium+ Cell, achieving a mass production efficiency of 26.5%. Another highlight is the new single-glass anti-dust module designed for rooftops. This lightweight and highly reliable module, with a power output of up to 650Wp and an efficiency of 23.3%, is easy for maintenance,” Chen said.

As of the end of 2023, JA Solar module manufacturing capacity reached 95GW, with wafer and cell capacities reaching about 90% of the module manufacturing capacity. Chen added that JA Solar’s n-type cell capacity exceeded 57GW.

In 2024, Chen said the company’s manufacturing capacity for wafers, cells and modules will surpass 100GW.

Currently, JA Solar is increasing its presence in both mature and emerging markets worldwide, with 13 sales offices overseas and a sales and service network that spans over 165 countries and regions.

“In Europe and the US, regional operation centers have been built to encompass a wide array of operational functions, including technical support, delivery management, customer service, finance, legal affairs and human resources,” Chen said.

Chen added that the installed global solar capacity is expected to grow by about 520GW. To tap into the opportunities in the market, JA Solar is targeting a module shipment volume of up to 95GW.

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is recognised around the world as a manufacturer of high-performance PV products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 global subsidiaries, the company’s business encompasses silicon wafers, cells, modules and power stations, with a footprint in 165 countries and regions. As of Q1 2024, JA’s cumulative module shipments had reached 201GW.

