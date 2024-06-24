‘Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope’: JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

During SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Steven Chen, vice president of JA Solar, about the company’s new products, shipments, expansion plan and manufacturing capacities.
“We introduced several innovative products at SNEC. All our Deep Blue 4.0 Pro series now incorporate the Advanced Bycium+ Cell, achieving a mass production efficiency of 26.5%. Another highlight is the new single-glass anti-dust module designed for rooftops. This lightweight and highly reliable module, with a power output of up to 650Wp and an efficiency of 23.3%, is easy for maintenance,” Chen said.
As of the end of 2023, JA Solar module manufacturing capacity reached 95GW, with wafer and cell capacities reaching about 90% of the module manufacturing capacity. Chen added that JA Solar’s n-type cell capacity exceeded 57GW.
In 2024, Chen said the company’s manufacturing capacity for wafers, cells and modules will surpass 100GW.
Currently, JA Solar is increasing its presence in both mature and emerging markets worldwide, with 13 sales offices overseas and a sales and service network that spans over 165 countries and regions.
“In Europe and the US, regional operation centers have been built to encompass a wide array of operational functions, including technical support, delivery management, customer service, finance, legal affairs and human resources,” Chen said.
Chen added that the installed global solar capacity is expected to grow by about 520GW. To tap into the opportunities in the market, JA Solar is targeting a module shipment volume of up to 95GW.
Founded in 2005, JA Solar is recognised around the world as a manufacturer of high-performance PV products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 global subsidiaries, the company’s business encompasses silicon wafers, cells, modules and power stations, with a footprint in 165 countries and regions. As of Q1 2024, JA’s cumulative module shipments had reached 201GW.