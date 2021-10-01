JA Solar partners with waterproof tech firm for BIPV solutions

JA Solar products on show at this year’s SNEC exhibition in China. Image: PV Tech.

JA Solar is planning to develop new building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) products through a collaboration with Chinese waterproof materials manufacturer Oriental Yuhong.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member said the five-year partnership will see the pair share resources and sales channels as they target growth in the rooftop PV sector. A signing ceremony was held in Beijing between officials of both companies earlier this week.

As well as promoting the development and construction BIPV projects, the companies will also focus on building-applied PV (BAPV), which involves fitting modules to existing surfaces.

Oriental Yuhong provides a range of waterproof coatings, membranes and sealing materials.

The tie-up will allow the companies to benefit from each other’s strengths, according to JA Solar, which said in a statement that it does not expect the partnership to have a significant impact on its 2021 operating results.

Reporting its H1 results last month, JA revealed that while it was hit by higher operating costs, revenue jumped 48% year-on-year to RMB16.2 billion (US$2.5 billion). Having established 23GW of module capacity at the end of 2020, the company said it is on track to increase that figure to 40GW by the end of this year.

JA’s modules have been used in the UK as part of a roof-integrated solar solution unveiled earlier this year that is said to help housing developers provide zero carbon ready homes.