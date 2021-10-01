Solar Media
News

JA Solar partners with waterproof tech firm for BIPV solutions

By Jules Scully
BIPV, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

US renewables production hits mid-year all-time high, with solar rising almost 25%

News

JA Solar partners with waterproof tech firm for BIPV solutions

News

The PV technology roadmap conundrum: What’s next for p-type as n-type investments continue

Editors' Blog, Features

Italy to allocate 3.3GW of solar and wind in next renewables tender

News

PVEL launches crowdsourced inverter testing programme

News

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

Editors' Blog, Features

Iberdrola acquires 245MW Australian project from RES

News

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

News

US AD/CVD decision delayed as Commerce seeks new information, A-SMACC identities

News

Polysilicon price jumps 9% in a week as energy crisis hits China

News
JA Solar products on show at this year’s SNEC exhibition in China. Image: PV Tech.

JA Solar is planning to develop new building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) products through a collaboration with Chinese waterproof materials manufacturer Oriental Yuhong.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member said the five-year partnership will see the pair share resources and sales channels as they target growth in the rooftop PV sector. A signing ceremony was held in Beijing between officials of both companies earlier this week.

As well as promoting the development and construction BIPV projects, the companies will also focus on building-applied PV (BAPV), which involves fitting modules to existing surfaces.

Oriental Yuhong provides a range of waterproof coatings, membranes and sealing materials.

The tie-up will allow the companies to benefit from each other’s strengths, according to JA Solar, which said in a statement that it does not expect the partnership to have a significant impact on its 2021 operating results.

Reporting its H1 results last month, JA revealed that while it was hit by higher operating costs, revenue jumped 48% year-on-year to RMB16.2 billion (US$2.5 billion). Having established 23GW of module capacity at the end of 2020, the company said it is on track to increase that figure to 40GW by the end of this year.

JA’s modules have been used in the UK as part of a roof-integrated solar solution unveiled earlier this year that is said to help housing developers provide zero carbon ready homes.

bipv, china, ja solar, joint venture, manufacturing, rooftop pv, rooftop solar

Read Next

The PV technology roadmap conundrum: What’s next for p-type as n-type investments continue

October 1, 2021
As the PV sector continues to focus on cell production technologies and the transition from p-type to n-type, Finlay Colville teases an upcoming opportunity to watch Professor Martin Green's keynote presentation from PV CellTech 2021 Online.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

October 1, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on the worsening crisis affecting solar module manufacturing and supply, with five of the industry's largest manufacturers calling for industry-wide collaborative efforts to resolve it.

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

September 30, 2021
Five of the solar industry’s leading module manufacturers have issued a joint statement warning of an impending “crisis” regarding module supplies, imploring developers to consider delaying projects and calling for greater collaboration between upstream and downstream players.

US AD/CVD decision delayed as Commerce seeks new information, A-SMACC identities

September 30, 2021
The US Department of Commerce has delayed its decision regarding a potential investigation into alleged circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar imports while it requests more information from petitioners.

Polysilicon price jumps 9% in a week as energy crisis hits China

September 30, 2021
Polysilicon prices have risen by 8.6% to RMB230/kg (US$35.3/kg) this week following a power crisis in China that has seen the government order silicon metal producers to curb their operations.

TCL to partner Zhonghuan Semiconductor for Malaysian cell facility as G12 wafer output soars

September 29, 2021
Solar wafer provider Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) is to collaborate with parent company TCL Technology on a solar cell plant in Malaysia.  

