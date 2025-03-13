Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

JA Solar to supply 260MW of TOPCon modules to Exel Solar

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Nigeria to build 1.2GW PV module assembly plant

News

JA Solar to supply 260MW of TOPCon modules to Exel Solar

News

Adapture Renewables acquires 110MW solar-plus-storage project in Colorado

News

Osaka Gas, Clean Max form JV to develop 400MW of renewables in India

News

Rio Tinto pens solar PV and battery storage offtake deal for Queensland aluminium plants

News

Fraunhofer ISE: Monocrystalline modules underperformed by 1.2% in 2024

News

Voltalia signs PPA for 526MW Uzbek hybrid renewables-plus-storage project

News

Breaking the 2,000V PV system threshold

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Sunly secures loan to build 244MW solar PV park in Estonia

News

Finance hurdles threaten strong PV growth in Africa – Global Solar Council

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Exel Solar and JA Solar sign a module supply agreement at RE+ Mexico 2025.
Exel Solar and JA Solar signed the module supply agreement at the RE+ Mexico event this year. Image: PRNewsFoto and JA Solar.

Leading Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has signed a module supply agreement with Mexican distributor Exel Solar to provide 260MW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules.

Under the terms of the agreement, JA Solar will provide its DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules to the distributor, which have a power output up to 635W and a module efficiency of 26.3%. JA Solar noted that the resilience of the modules will be important to deliver efficient operations across “Mexico’s diverse energy landscape,” although Exel did not specify where the modules are likely to be sold, or to which sector.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Mexico and Latin America are key markets for JA Solar, and we are committed to providing high-efficiency PV solutions tailored to the region’s diverse energy needs,” said JA Solar executive president Aiqing Yang. “Our partnership with Exel Solar marks another important step in driving sustainable energy development and supporting our customers in maximising their solar investments.”

The company has made a number of investments into Latin America, including supplying modules for the region’s first solar installation at an oil refinery, a 23MW project at an Ecopetrol facility in Colombia.

As with other major Chinese solar manufacturers, JA Solar’s financial results have taken a turn over the last year. In the first nine months of 2024, the company posted sales of CNY54.3 billion (US$7.5 billion), broadly in line with the CNY59.9 billion reported in the same period of 2023, but the company’s losses reached CNY484.36 million, compared with net profits of CNY6.8 billion a year earlier.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
americas, DeepBlue 4.0, exel solar, ja solar, mexico, module supply deals, modules, topcon

Read Next

Adapture Renewables' Catan Solar project in Texas.

Adapture Renewables acquires 110MW solar-plus-storage project in Colorado

March 13, 2025
Adapture Renewables has acquired a 110MW solar-plus-storage project from Samsung C&T Renewables in Colorado.
Image: Fraunhofer ISE

Fraunhofer ISE: Monocrystalline modules underperformed by 1.2% in 2024

March 12, 2025
Fraunhofer ISE research suggests that the average monocrystalline silicon PV module’s power output was 1.2% lower than its nominal capacity.
Brian Nelson headshot.
Premium

Breaking the 2,000V PV system threshold

March 12, 2025
PV Talk: “It then has gone to 1,500V and we’re on the precipice of another change," ABB's Brian Nelson tells PV Tech Premium.
Louth Callan Renewables' Foxcroft Academy solar project.

Louth Callan Renewables to build 213MW solar portfolio in Delaware, US

March 12, 2025
Louth Callan Renewables will build two new solar projects in the US state of Delaware, with a combined capacity of 213MW.
JM Steel workers at the Nextracker-dedicated production line. Image: Nextracker.

US: Trump implements 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium

March 12, 2025
The US has introduced a flat 25% tariff on all imported steel and aluminium to close loopholes and boost US manufacturing capabilities.
The Kelso Solar project in the US.

Arevon secures US$509 million in finance for 430MW Missouri solar portfolio

March 11, 2025
Arevon Energy has secured US$509 million in financing for its Kelso 1 and 2 PV projects in Missouri, which have a combined capacity of 430MW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Fraunhofer ISE: Monocrystalline modules underperformed by 1.2% in 2024

News

Juniper commissions 100MW Indian solar project to supply electricity to Bhutan

News

Osaka Gas, Clean Max form JV to develop 400MW of renewables in India

News

Rio Tinto pens solar PV and battery storage offtake deal for Queensland aluminium plants

News

US: Trump implements 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium

News

Voltalia signs PPA for 526MW Uzbek hybrid renewables-plus-storage project

News

Upcoming Events

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.