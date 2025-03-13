JA Solar to supply 260MW of TOPCon modules to Exel Solar

“Mexico and Latin America are key markets for JA Solar, and we are committed to providing high-efficiency PV solutions tailored to the region’s diverse energy needs,” said JA Solar executive president Aiqing Yang. “Our partnership with Exel Solar marks another important step in driving sustainable energy development and supporting our customers in maximising their solar investments.”

The company has made a number of investments into Latin America, including supplying modules for the region’s first solar installation at an oil refinery, a 23MW project at an Ecopetrol facility in Colombia.

As with other major Chinese solar manufacturers, JA Solar’s financial results have taken a turn over the last year. In the first nine months of 2024, the company posted sales of CNY54.3 billion (US$7.5 billion), broadly in line with the CNY59.9 billion reported in the same period of 2023, but the company’s losses reached CNY484.36 million, compared with net profits of CNY6.8 billion a year earlier.