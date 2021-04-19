Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

JA Solar founder and chairman back at the helm

By Mark Osborne
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, People

Latest

JA Solar founder and chairman back at the helm

News

South Australia signs emissions reduction deal with federal government

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

LONGi continues green hydrogen push with Sinopec agreement

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

FERC announces grid workshop, proposes transmission incentive shake-up

News

SEIA unveils social justice platform

News

Fraunhofer ISE sets new record efficiency for both-sides-contacted solar cell of 26%

News

Corporate solar funding skyrockets with PV assets in ‘great demand’

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
JA Solar said in a short statement that its founder and chairman, Jin Baofang had returned to work at the company. Image: JA Solar

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JA Solar has confirmed its founder and chairman, Jin Baofang had returned to work at the company.

Baofang has returned after he was detained last year, with those restrictions having now been lifted by the Pingdu Supervisory Committee.

The SMSL member said in a short statement that it had received a notice from Jin Baofang that the supervisory authority had lifted its lien measures on 16 April 2021.

JA Solar’s chairman was placed under investigation on 7 November 2020, details of which have not been made public, and did not attend board meetings during the six-month investigation.

During that time, JA Solar reported PV module shipments of 15.88GW in 2020, up from 10.26GW in 2019, a 54.8% increase year-on-year, setting new records for total shipments and shipment growth.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, ja solar, jin boafang, people news, regulation

Read Next

Energy flexibility, whole systems approaches critical to reaching 2030 renewables targets

April 13, 2021
Europe’s power networks need to embrace flexibility and whole systems approaches on much larger scales if they are to be capable of accommodating the levels of renewable power necessary to hit 2030 targets.

New Chinese policy proposal plots phase out of national solar subsidies

April 9, 2021
A draft proposal put forward by China’s National Development and Reform Commission could see subsidies for new solar projects phased out, starting this year.

US Treasury to raid fossil fuel subsidies to pay for ITC extensions, other clean programmes

April 8, 2021
The US Department of the Treasury has revealed how new renewable tax incentives will be paid for by a tax raid on the fossil fuel industry, eliminating subsidies for oil and gas companies.
PV Tech Premium

Familiar uncertainties as India charts new solar territory

April 8, 2021
After a challenging year, India’s solar sector stands primed for something of a rebound. But a host of familiar issues, from the perilous state of DISCOMs to regulatory uncertainty, run the risk of stymying future growth. Vinay Rustagi, managing director at consultancy Bridge to India, talks to PV Tech about the future prospects for Indian solar.

SunPower changes mind in allowing Maxeon Solar to sell direct to US market

April 6, 2021
SunPower is to allow Maxeon Solar to the Performance Series (P Series) p-type mono-Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) shingled PV modules into the US market as part of a major change to initial manufacturing agreements.

Renewables sector shows ‘resilience’ in 2020 with strong solar installs across Asia – IRENA

April 6, 2021
The International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) director-general has hailed the start of a “decade of renewables”, following a 2020 that saw China and the US drive global solar installations.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon to launch share offering to finance expansions, R&D

News

‘New avenues for trading’ opening up as solar financing shifts gears

News

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

News

European solar returns continue to fall, but can banks, governments and grids ease risk concerns?

News

How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021