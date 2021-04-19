JA Solar founder and chairman back at the helm

JA Solar said in a short statement that its founder and chairman, Jin Baofang had returned to work at the company. Image: JA Solar

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JA Solar has confirmed its founder and chairman, Jin Baofang had returned to work at the company.

Baofang has returned after he was detained last year, with those restrictions having now been lifted by the Pingdu Supervisory Committee.

The SMSL member said in a short statement that it had received a notice from Jin Baofang that the supervisory authority had lifted its lien measures on 16 April 2021.

JA Solar’s chairman was placed under investigation on 7 November 2020, details of which have not been made public, and did not attend board meetings during the six-month investigation.

During that time, JA Solar reported PV module shipments of 15.88GW in 2020, up from 10.26GW in 2019, a 54.8% increase year-on-year, setting new records for total shipments and shipment growth.