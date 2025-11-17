Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

Indian energy and infrastructure company Jakson Group has started Phase 1 construction of its 6GW integrated solar ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturing facility at Maksi Phase II in Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh.
The inauguration took place at the 113 acre project site, where Jakson announced an investment of over INR80 billion (US$912 million) for the facility. According to the firm, the project will be the largest solar manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh. Phase 1 will include a 3GW solar cell line and a 4GW module line, with backward integration into ingot and wafer production to follow.
The company added that the project will help build a stronger solar manufacturing ecosystem in the state, supporting supply-chain and ancillary industry growth.
Jakson Group vice-chairman Sundeep Gupta said vertical integration is essential for India’s energy independence, offering cost efficiency, technological gains and protection from global supply risks. He noted that supportive state policies and the national renewable roadmap position Jakson to drive innovation and accelerate the country’s shift toward a sustainable, carbon-neutral future.
Founded in 1947, Jakson Group has expanded from diesel generator manufacturing into a diversified energy solutions provider. The company operates six manufacturing facilities.
As of August 2025, Jakson Engineers has 1.2GW of total solar module manufacturing capacity. The New Delhi-headquartered company is also active in large-scale solar projects, including a 400MW PV project in India, expected to begin construction in 2026, and recently supplied 100MW of modules to GIPCL for its renewable energy park.