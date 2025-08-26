Jakson Engineers invests US$912.5 million in 6GW integrated PV manufacturing plant

The second phase will see the establishment of a 6GW solar wafer plant, along with an additional 3GW capacity each of modules and cells, at an investment of over INR60 billion. The first modules are expected to roll out by May 2026, followed by cells in September 2026, supporting India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, an initiative to become more self-reliant with regard to industrial manufacturing.

Citing the soaring global demand for solar energy, Gagan Chanana, CEO of Jakson solar modules and cells said: “Our fully integrated facility and unique ‘four-in-one’ business model as a manufacturer, developer, engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and operation and maintenance (O&M) provider, aims to contribute to meeting India’s energy needs.”

Madhya Pradesh was chosen for its central location, strong infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and supportive renewable energy framework. The plant is expected to create over 1,000 construction jobs and employ around 1,400 people once operational.

As of August 2025, Jakson Engineers has 1.2GW of total solar module manufacturing capacity. The New Delhi-headquartered company is also active in large-scale solar projects, including a 400MW PV project in India, expected to begin construction in 2026, and recently supplied 100MW of modules to GIPCL for its renewable energy park.