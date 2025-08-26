Subscribe To Premium
Jakson Engineers invests US$912.5 million in 6GW integrated PV manufacturing plant

By Shreeyashi Ojha
ABO Energy closes US$279.8 million loan to fund renewable projects

Daqo losses stabilise as polysilicon production exceeds sales for the first time this year

Utility-scale PV investment drops and small-scale soars in first half of 2025 – BloombergNEF

India adds 14.3GW utility-scale solar in H1 2025, up 49% year-on-year

Australia approves 797MW of renewable capacity in July

Bila Solar, Origami Solar to offer steel-framed US-made PERC modules

Gentari, Gamuda to build 1.5GW solar-plus-storage to power data centres in Malaysia

Ember: African imports of Chinese solar panels increase 60% year-on-year to over 15GW

China added 11GW of new PV capacity in July, down 48% year-on-year

These projects, with capacities ranging from 75MWp to 435MWp, are situated in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. Image: Jakson Solar.
According to the firm, the 110-acre project marks the largest solar manufacturing investment in the state. Image: Jakson Solar.

Jakson Engineers Limited, part of the Jakson Group, is investing over INR80 billion (US$912.5 million) to set up a 6GW integrated solar module, cell and wafer plant at the Maksi facility in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the firm, the 110-acre project marks the largest solar manufacturing investment in the state. Jakson Engineers Limited will commission the first phase of the project with an investment of around INR20 billion to build an annual nameplate manufacturing capacity of 3GW of solar modules and 3GW of solar cells.

The second phase will see the establishment of a 6GW solar wafer plant, along with an additional 3GW capacity each of modules and cells, at an investment of over INR60 billion. The first modules are expected to roll out by May 2026, followed by cells in September 2026, supporting India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, an initiative to become more self-reliant with regard to industrial manufacturing.

Citing the soaring global demand for solar energy, Gagan Chanana, CEO of Jakson solar modules and cells said: “Our fully integrated facility and unique ‘four-in-one’ business model as a manufacturer, developer, engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and operation and maintenance (O&M) provider, aims to contribute to meeting India’s energy needs.”

Madhya Pradesh was chosen for its central location, strong infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and supportive renewable energy framework. The plant is expected to create over 1,000 construction jobs and employ around 1,400 people once operational.

As of August 2025, Jakson Engineers has 1.2GW of total solar module manufacturing capacity. The New Delhi-headquartered company is also active in large-scale solar projects, including a 400MW PV project in India, expected to begin construction in 2026, and recently supplied 100MW of modules to GIPCL for its renewable energy park.

india, Jakson Engineers, jakson group, madhya pradesh, manufacturing, pv power plants, solar pv

