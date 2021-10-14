JinkoSolar claims new record taking n-type cell conversion efficiency to 25.4%

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Pro series of modules on display at this year’s SNEC exhibition in China. Image: PV Tech.

JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new n-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell conversion efficiency record, taking that efficiency rating to 25.4%.

The record was set by a JinkoSolar-made large-size passivating contact solar cell and independently confirmed by the Japan Electrical Safety and Environment Technology Laboratories (JET).

The cell was fabricated on a high-quality Czochralski mono-Si substrate utilising technologies such as ultrafine line metallisation, advanced diffusion, low parasitic absorption material and JinkoSolar’s proprietary n-type HOT cell design, which is based on tunnel oxide passivation contact (TOPCon) technology.

Various material upgrades were also integrated into the cell process, Jinko said.

Hao Jin, CTO at JinkoSolar, described the record as a “big milestone” for the manufacturer’s R&D capabilities.

“We will continue to lead with innovative products and solutions for our global customers who depend on us for our breakthrough technology and reliable supply chain,” he said.