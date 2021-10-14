Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

JinkoSolar claims new record taking n-type cell conversion efficiency to 25.4%

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania

Latest

JinkoSolar claims new record taking n-type cell conversion efficiency to 25.4%

News

A-SMACC stresses AD/CVD petition ‘vital’ for US solar, refuses to publicly reveal identities

News

Solar corporate funding almost doubles on last year, VC funding sees biggest rise of 466%

News

Lightsource BP energises 300MW Colorado project to power steel mill

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as ‘double control’ energy measures exacerbate supply issues

News

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

News

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

News

Trina Storage throws down gauntlet with its Elementa battery storage solution

News

EDF sets sights on Vietnam’s solar market through SkyX Solar investment

News

Solar and wind to dominate new installs but clean energy progress ‘still far too slow’ – IEA

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
JinkoSolar’s Tiger Pro series of modules on display at this year’s SNEC exhibition in China. Image: PV Tech.

JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new n-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell conversion efficiency record, taking that efficiency rating to 25.4%.

The record was set by a JinkoSolar-made large-size passivating contact solar cell and independently confirmed by the Japan Electrical Safety and Environment Technology Laboratories (JET).

The cell was fabricated on a high-quality Czochralski mono-Si substrate utilising technologies such as ultrafine line metallisation, advanced diffusion, low parasitic absorption material and JinkoSolar’s proprietary n-type HOT cell design, which is based on tunnel oxide passivation contact (TOPCon) technology.

Various material upgrades were also integrated into the cell process, Jinko said.

Hao Jin, CTO at JinkoSolar, described the record as a “big milestone” for the manufacturer’s R&D capabilities.

“We will continue to lead with innovative products and solutions for our global customers who depend on us for our breakthrough technology and reliable supply chain,” he said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
cell efficiency, cell efficiency record, jinkosolar, n-type, r&d, technology

Read Next

Saule Technologies perovskite cells reach 25.5% efficiency for IoT applications

October 12, 2021
Perovskite-based PV manufacturer Saule Technologies said its cells have achieved a 25.5% efficiency for internet of things (IoT) applications.

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Three: N-type modules, BIPV solutions and start-ups

October 8, 2021
PV Tech’s coverage of Intersolar Europe 2021 into the exhibition’s third and final day, featuring news of n-type modules on display, BIPV solutions attracting attention and the raft of start-ups.

Fraunhofer ISE and M10 industries unveil new matrix shingle technology

October 5, 2021
The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and M10 Industries have unveiled a new matrix shingle technology for connecting solar cells which is claimed to produce modules 2 – 6% more efficient than those using conventionally connected half-cut cells.

The PV technology roadmap conundrum: What’s next for p-type as n-type investments continue

October 1, 2021
As the PV sector continues to focus on cell production technologies and the transition from p-type to n-type, Finlay Colville teases an upcoming opportunity to watch Professor Martin Green's keynote presentation from PV CellTech 2021 Online.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

October 1, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on the worsening crisis affecting solar module manufacturing and supply, with five of the industry's largest manufacturers calling for industry-wide collaborative efforts to resolve it.

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

September 30, 2021
Five of the solar industry’s leading module manufacturers have issued a joint statement warning of an impending “crisis” regarding module supplies, imploring developers to consider delaying projects and calling for greater collaboration between upstream and downstream players.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

News

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

News

Reliance invests US$29m in NexWafe, looks to establish ‘giga-scale’ wafer production in India

News

Upcoming Events

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021