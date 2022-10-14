JinkoSolar lays claim to n-type TOPCon cell efficiency record of 26.1%

JinkoSolar’s n-type Tiger Neo solar module range was released last year. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new conversion efficiency record for a monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell of 26.1%.

The record, independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology in China, was achieved using a 182mm n-type monocrystalline solar cell.

According to JinkoSolar, its research and development (R&D) department developed interface defect passivation, highly transparent polysilicon film and ultra-thin metallisation technologies based on laser-dopped selective emitter.

The company’s HOT technologies and a series of other undisclosed material upgrades were also integrated into the cell process.

At 26.1%, the cell’s conversion efficiency is 0.4 percentage points higher than the previous record of 25.7% achieved in April 2022, JinkoSolar said.

Describing the record as a “major breakthrough” for the company’s TOPCon cell technology in less than half a year from the previous record, JinkoSolar CTO Jin Hao said it also served as an “important milestone in the innovation of the company’s products and solutions”.

“We will continue to invest in R&D innovation and mass production capabilities, and to accelerate the pace of industry upgrading for advanced n-type product,” Hao added.