JinkoSolar lays claim to n-type TOPCon cell efficiency record of 26.1%

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

News

Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia

News

Sunly raises US$200 million to expand renewables portfolio in Baltics and Poland

News

Exclusive: Risen Energy discusses structural changes, supply chain risk and new cell technologies

Features, Interviews

European Energy subsidiary to develop 10GW of US renewables by 2026

News

Reliance Industries’ REC Group lands PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for HJT modules

News

Alternus Energy closes business combination with SPAC Clean Earth Acquisitions

News

Sunrun completes ‘first-of-its-kind’ residential VPP season in New England ISO

News

i2X initiative a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to unleash dormant terawatts of clean energy in the US

Featured Articles, Features

SunDrive closes funding round to help commercialise solar cell technology using copper

News
JinkoSolar’s n-type Tiger Neo solar module range was released last year. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new conversion efficiency record for a monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell of 26.1%.

The record, independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology in China, was achieved using a 182mm n-type monocrystalline solar cell.

According to JinkoSolar, its research and development (R&D) department developed interface defect passivation, highly transparent polysilicon film and ultra-thin metallisation technologies based on laser-dopped selective emitter.

The company’s HOT technologies and a series of other undisclosed material upgrades were also integrated into the cell process.

At 26.1%, the cell’s conversion efficiency is 0.4 percentage points higher than the previous record of 25.7% achieved in April 2022, JinkoSolar said.

Describing the record as a “major breakthrough” for the company’s TOPCon cell technology in less than half a year from the previous record, JinkoSolar CTO Jin Hao said it also served as an “important milestone in the innovation of the company’s products and solutions”.

“We will continue to invest in R&D innovation and mass production capabilities, and to accelerate the pace of industry upgrading for advanced n-type product,” Hao added.

conversion efficiency, jinkosolar, n-type solar, solar cell efficiency, solar efficiency record, solar record, topcon

