JinkoSolar lays claim to new n-type cell efficiency record of 25.7%

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

'America cannot afford to wait' on Build Back Better say US corporates as Manchin turns to Republicans for support

News

News

PV Tech Power volume 31 out now: A greener PV, robotic solar construction explained and more

News

Vietnam slashes 2030 capacity target but makes more room for renewables under new power plan

News

Tongwei sets sizeable solar polysilicon, cell manufacturing capacity targets following Q1 profit leap

News

TotalEnergies acquires Core Solar, adding 4GW of solar and storage to US pipeline

News

Borosil bids to boost European PV glass output through Interfloat acquisition

News

Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

News

Fu-Gen secures US$342m for renewables, energy storage and green hydrogen portfolio

News

First Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Leeward Renewable Energy

News
JinkoSolar released its n-type TOPCon series of modules, dubbed Tiger, last year. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new conversion efficiency record for a monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell of 25.7%.

The record, independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology in China, was achieved using a 182mm n-type monocrystalline cell fabricated using a high-quality Czochralski mono-SI substrate.

The cell used a number of techniques in its manufacture, including high temperature gettering, advanced diffusion, semi-transparent metallisation and JinkoSolar’s own HOT technologies. A series of other, undisclosed material upgrades were also integrated into the cell process.

At 25.7%, the cell’s conversion efficiency is 0.3 percentage points higher than the previous record of 25.4%, JinkoSolar said.

Describing the record as a “major breakthrough” for the company’s TOPCon cell technology, JinkoSolar CTO Jin Hao said it also served as an “important milestone in our development of innovative products and solutions”.

“We are constantly investing in technology upgrades to achieve cost-effective mass production, and increase the competitiveness of our N-type products in the market,” Hao added.

conversion efficiency, jinkosolar, n-type solar, solar cell efficiency, solar efficiency record, solar record

Read Next

COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

April 11, 2022
COVID-related lockdowns in China are causing port congestion and delays to shipments of clean energy materials, exacerbating an already tight supply chain situation.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mitsui invests in ReNew’s ‘round the clock’ PV project, JinkoSolar equips Greek project with bifacial panels

April 8, 2022
A round-up of the latest projects news, including Mitsui investing in ReNew Power’s ‘round the clock’ (RTC) project in India, Canadian Solar selling a solar plus storage project and JinkoSolar delivering 500,000 bifacial modules to a Greek project.

LONGi claims new p-type heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.47%

March 29, 2022
Solar manufacturer LONGi has laid claim to a new cell efficiency record for a gallium-doped p-type heterojunction PV cell.

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

March 23, 2022
JinkoSolar has confirmed an acceleration to its manufacturing capacity expansion plan on the back of higher than expected demand, despite supply chain constraints continuing to apply pressure on margins.

JinkoSolar plans US$3.3bn 30GW silicon pull rod, 24GW module and aluminium frame expansion

March 18, 2022
JinkoSolar has revealed details of a multi-project silicon pull rod, module assembly and aluminium frame expansion in China, which the manufacturer is to invest a combined RMB20.8 billion (US$3.27 billion) in.

Q&A: JinkoSolar and TÜV NORD discuss TOPCon considerations, hurdles and heterojunction comparisons

March 17, 2022
Last month, PV Tech and ‘Solar Module Super League’ member JinkoSolar co-hosted a webinar which explored the benefits of TOPCon PV modules in relation to utility-scale solar LCOE. Here, JinkoSolar’s Roberto Murgioni TÜV NORD’s Shawee Wei answer some of our attendee’s most popular questions.

Borosil bids to boost European PV glass output through Interfloat acquisition

News

Solar buildout to increase five-fold by 2050 as renewables become the 'new baseload', says McKinsey

News

Inside the grid challenges that stand between the UK and 70GW of solar PV by 2035

Editors' Blog, Features

Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

News

Astronergy launches new TOPCon n-type modules

News

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate 'forward-thinking' distributed energy resources policy

News

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
