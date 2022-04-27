JinkoSolar lays claim to new n-type cell efficiency record of 25.7%

JinkoSolar released its n-type TOPCon series of modules, dubbed Tiger, last year. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new conversion efficiency record for a monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell of 25.7%.

The record, independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology in China, was achieved using a 182mm n-type monocrystalline cell fabricated using a high-quality Czochralski mono-SI substrate.

The cell used a number of techniques in its manufacture, including high temperature gettering, advanced diffusion, semi-transparent metallisation and JinkoSolar’s own HOT technologies. A series of other, undisclosed material upgrades were also integrated into the cell process.

At 25.7%, the cell’s conversion efficiency is 0.3 percentage points higher than the previous record of 25.4%, JinkoSolar said.

Describing the record as a “major breakthrough” for the company’s TOPCon cell technology, JinkoSolar CTO Jin Hao said it also served as an “important milestone in our development of innovative products and solutions”.

“We are constantly investing in technology upgrades to achieve cost-effective mass production, and increase the competitiveness of our N-type products in the market,” Hao added.