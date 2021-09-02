JinkoSolar signs strategic solar-storage agreement with CATL

CATL’s manufacturing facility in Sichuan, China. Image: CATL.

JinkoSolar has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL), among the world’s largest manufacturers of battery storage cells.

The agreement will see the two companies collaborate on global solar-storage business development, help promote carbon neutrality within their respective supply chains and develop integrated solutions for solar-storage projects.

Furthermore, the companies said it was their intent to “broaden the horizons of the solar-plus-storage industry” and help develop alternative business models for collocated projects.

“Both parties have their respective advantages, and we can optimize our strengths by integrating resources and synergizing development strategies. We want to build a new energy technology ecosystem and promote the use of solar in the energy field in the future, thus contributing to the realization of carbon neutrality,” Kangping Chen, CEO at JinkoSolar, said.

China-based CATL is among the world’s leading providers of lithium-ion battery storage cells and technologies, supplying the likes of Tesla and a host of electric vehicle manufacturers.