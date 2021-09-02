Solar Media
News

JinkoSolar signs strategic solar-storage agreement with CATL

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

JinkoSolar signs strategic solar-storage agreement with CATL

News

EU approves French support scheme for rooftop solar

News

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy seals financing for 200MW project, RWE orders LG batteries for PV-storage plants

News

Reliance Industries eyes acquisition of REC Group – reports

News

BayWa r.e sells 64.4MW farm in Poland to Alternus Energy

News

Google taps Engie for 24/7 power supply backed by renewables and energy storage

News

Arevon Energy selects Nextracker to equip 1.5GW US solar portfolio

News

Vietnam eyes split self-consumption and export payments in feed-in tariff successor scheme

News

Next Spanish PV auction expected to be richly competitive as national power prices break records

News

Tongwei increases cell prices for second time in a month as poly pricing edges upwards

News
CATL’s manufacturing facility in Sichuan, China. Image: CATL.

JinkoSolar has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL), among the world’s largest manufacturers of battery storage cells.

The agreement will see the two companies collaborate on global solar-storage business development, help promote carbon neutrality within their respective supply chains and develop integrated solutions for solar-storage projects.

Furthermore, the companies said it was their intent to “broaden the horizons of the solar-plus-storage industry” and help develop alternative business models for collocated projects.

“Both parties have their respective advantages, and we can optimize our strengths by integrating resources and synergizing development strategies. We want to build a new energy technology ecosystem and promote the use of solar in the energy field in the future, thus contributing to the realization of carbon neutrality,” Kangping Chen, CEO at JinkoSolar, said.

China-based CATL is among the world’s leading providers of lithium-ion battery storage cells and technologies, supplying the likes of Tesla and a host of electric vehicle manufacturers.

