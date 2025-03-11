OnSwitch, Radial Power to develop 100MW rooftop C&I solar PV

Many of these projects are expected to integrate energy storage, electric vehicle charging and community solar hosting options.

According to the companies, the partnership will simplify the process for corporate customers to evaluate and purchase solar electricity by leveraging OnSwitch’s proprietary AI-driven software, SkyQuotes. It will also offer corporate customers lower-cost electricity with no upfront capital investment.

Mark Bronez, CEO of OnSwitch, said: “We are excited to partner with Radial, especially as the demand for solar energy in the commercial and industrial sector continues to grow. This partnership brings the capital and resources we need to scale rapidly and meet that demand.”

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, OnSwitch – which specialises in C&I solar energy projects – has developed and built over 2GW of C&I solar PV capacity, across more than 4,000 projects since 1999.

John Bates, CEO of Radial, added: “This partnership with OnSwitch allows us to leverage their expertise and extensive relationships with major building owners across the U.S., providing an opportunity to accelerate the deployment of cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions.”

Based in Houston, Texas, Radial Power is a joint venture between US renewables developer energyRe and investment firm Starwood Energy, which develops-owns-operates distributed clean energy assets across large real estate portfolios.