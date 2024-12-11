Juniper, First Solar sign 1GW module supply deal for Indian solar PV

Modules will be supplied from First Solar’s manufacturing capacity in India, where it inaugurated a 3.3GW facility earlier this year which will provide its Series 7 modules.

“We’re excited to partner with First Solar, as this collaboration is expected to ensure a reliable supply of modules for a vital segment of our development pipeline,” said Juniper CEO Naresh Mansukhani. “Sourcing our modules from First Solar enhances our domestic content strategy while aligning with a trusted partner offering a highly competitive product.”

Juniper noted that the deal would help reduce its reliance on module imports from China by sourcing modules from another country. The company also specified that the First Solar modules feature on the Approved List of Modules and Manufacturers (ALMM), an essential piece of legislation in the Indian solar sector that designates which suppliers a company can source modules from, in order to be eligible for government support for projects.

This week, the ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) updated the legislation to include cells, in addition to modules, as the government looks to build a robust domestic solar supply chain, following in the footsteps of policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US and the Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA) in Europe. As of June this year, India’s cell manufacturing capacity was just 7.6GW, significantly lower than its module manufacturing capacity of 77.2GW, and the government will look to minimise this discrepancy in the future.