Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

First Solar inaugurates 3.5GW thin-film solar manufacturing facility in Alabama

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Thin-Film, Manufacturing
Americas

Latest

First Solar inaugurates 3.5GW thin-film solar manufacturing facility in Alabama

News

Utility PSE contracts with Qcells for PV plant, Brightnight for BESS in Washington, US

News

Australia’s Halocell taps First Graphene for indoor perovskite solar cell coating

News

Meridian Energy lands consent for 120MW solar PV project in New Zealand

News

SMA Solar to complete ‘restructuring’, with job cuts ‘likely’

News

BNEF: World not on track to treble renewables target by 2030

News

3GW of PV in latest Saudi Arabia tender round

News

Better Energy on the importance of timing and finance in PV project commissioning

News

IRENA: Solar LCOE falls 12% year-on-year, 90% since 2010

News

Fraunhofer ISE develops perovskite silicon solar cell with power conversion efficiency of 31.6%

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
First Solar worker at the company's thin-film manufacturing facility in Alabama
The Alabama facility will increase First Solar’s US domestic annual nameplate to 11GW, once it is fully ramped up. Image: First Solar.

US cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film manufacturer First Solar has inaugurated a 3.5GW facility in Alabama, US.

Located in Lawrence County, the facility represents a US$1.1 billion investment and will produce the company’s Series 7 modules. The facility in Alabama is the company’s fourth to begin operations in the country, with plans to expand in the south-east unveiled back in August 2022.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

With this latest facility launch, First Solar increased its US domestic manufacturing capacity—which includes the Alabama facility plus three operational facilities in Ohio—to nearly 11GW, while its annual nameplate global capacity will exceed 21GW, once work at the Alabama facility is fully ramped up. Earlier this year, the company opened a 3.3GW thin-film manufacturing plant in India; located in Tamil Nadu, that facility produces First Solar’s Series 7 CdTe modules.

“This is the first of two fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing facilities that solidify the role of the Gulf Coast states in enabling America’s all-of-the-above energy strategy,” said Mark Widmar, First Solar CEO.

The other vertically integrated solar manufacturing facility Widmar refers to is the one being built in Louisiana. Similar to the Alabama plant, the Louisiana facility is also a US$1.1 billion investment, and will have a 3.5GW annual nameplate capacity. First Solar expects to commission this project in the second half of 2025.

By the end of 2026, the CdTe thin-film solar manufacturer aims to reach an annual nameplate capacity of 14GW in the US and 25GW globally.

In addition to increasing its manufacturing capacity with the Alabama and India facilities, this year First Solar also opened a research and development (R&D) facility in Ohio, its second in the US. The R&D centre will focus on developing the company’s CdTe thin-film solar cell and module technology, along with prototype tandem products.

Despite ongoing challenges from major Chinese silicon solar manufacturers, First Solar continues to increase its manufacturing capacity as the major thin-film module manufacturer. Last year, Finlay Colville, head of research at PV Tech, predicted that First Solar would be the only company to remain profitable in 2024, while in a more recent post, Colville wrote that First Solar would likely be the only company unaffected by the current tides until 2026.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
alabama, cadmium telluride, first solar, module manufacturing, thin-film, us manufacturing

Read Next

Aerial view of the proposed vertically integrated solar PV manufacturing plant from Carbon in France

Carbon, EDF Renewables seek agreement on Photowatt sale

September 23, 2024
Under the agreement, Photowatt would be integrated into Carbon’s solar PV manufacturing project in France.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

EU Commission approves €1.2 billion Polish renewables manufacturing scheme

September 19, 2024
The aid will take the form of direct grants and will be open for companies producing solar panels and batteries among others.
Genex’s 50MW Kidston Solar Project in Queensland. Image: Genex Power

Stanwell, Genex ink 15-year PPA for 775MW solar PV project in Queensland, Australia

September 17, 2024
State-owned energy company Stanwell has inked a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to secure renewable energy derived from 775MW of solar PV owned by Genex Power in Queensland, Australia.
Representatives of Gstar and Siraj Group signing a memorandum of understanding to build a module assembly plant in the UAE

Gstar to build 2GW module assembly plant in UAE

August 27, 2024
Construction is expected to start in November, with the 2GW module assembly plant built in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Close-up of First Solar-made solar panels from a PV project in the US state of Texas by Swift Current Energy

Google finances Swift Current Energy 800MW solar PV project in Illinois

August 21, 2024
In related news, Google has signed a strategic long-term agreement with independent power producer Energix Renewables to develop 1.5GW PV.
Meyer Burger is further expanding its Germany plant to reach 1.4GW module production for 2023. Image: Meyer Burger.

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

August 20, 2024
The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee claims that imports from Vietnam and Thailand have "accelerated" since April's AD/CVD petition, and has alleged Critical Circumstances.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SMA Solar to complete ‘restructuring’, with job cuts ‘likely’

News

Australia’s EnergyCo awards transmission licence for Central-West Orana REZ in New South Wales

News

Fraunhofer ISE develops perovskite silicon solar cell with power conversion efficiency of 31.6%

News

3GW of PV in latest Saudi Arabia tender round

News

IRENA: Solar LCOE falls 12% year-on-year, 90% since 2010

News

Origis Energy, TVA sign 200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Mississippi

News

Upcoming Events

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.