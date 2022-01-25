Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

JV agreement worth US$200m signed for 250MW of rooftop solar projects in Vietnam

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Central & East Asia

Latest

JV agreement worth US$200m signed for 250MW of rooftop solar projects in Vietnam

News

PV Price Watch: Solar PPA prices in Europe expected to level off this year

Features, Interviews

RenewSys increases encapsulant production capacity to 3GW amid an ‘exciting time’ for Indian solar manufacturing

News

Oman’s largest utility-scale solar project brought online by ACWA Power led consortium

News

PV CellTech 2022 conference to be held in Berlin, Germany on 25-26 April

News

Italy to limit profits made by some FIT-backed solar projects in response to energy crisis

News

US renewables firms claim US$2bn lost each month amidst Build Back Better deadlock

News

GCL-Poly confirms completion of its granular silicon facility, expects US$850m net profit in 2021

News

Daqo Xinjiang subsidiary forecasting five-fold profit jump as expansion plans progress

News

Leeward Renewable Energy signs PPAs with Verizon for 360MW of solar

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The JV is targeting companies in Vietnam that want to keep costs down while securing energy supply and reducing their emissions. Image: Pixabay

SK Ecoplant, part of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group, has signed a US$200 million joint venture (JV) agreement with Vietnamese rooftop specialists Nami Solar for the development of 250MW of rooftop solar in Vietnam over the next four years.

The pair are targeting industrial units in Vietnam that want low-cost renewable energy in order to be in line with Vietnam’s climate goals, which include becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Under the agreement, SK Ecoplant is responsible for registration, issuance, conversion, and sales of carbon emission rights, while Nami Solar will take on business development, licensing, power purchase agreements (PPAs) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work.

The JV’s first project, a 65MW rooftop system on the Sonadezi Industrial Complex located in Dong Nai Province, will begin construction in February and will come online in June, lasting for a period of 20 years, SK Ecoplant said.

Following this, one 60MW-65MW project will be developed each year, totalling a capacity of 250MW after four years, said the company via a media release.  

The two companies created the JV – ‘Saturn Solar Energy’ – in August last year, with Nami Solar controlling a 51% stake.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
joint venture, Nami Solar, rooftop solar, SK Ecoplant, vietnam, vietnam solar

Read Next

Invenergy launches community solar-focused JV, targeting 3GW of renewables capacity by 2030

January 13, 2022
Solar developer Invenergy has partnered with US-based investment platform Lafayette Square to form a joint venture (JV) that will develop and operate PV plants primarily serving low- to moderate-income (LMI) communities and areas disproportionately affected by the clean energy transition.

Net metering expert slams California’s ‘regressive’ rooftop solar policy proposals

January 13, 2022
Proposed net metering (NEM) rules in California that would add a US$8/kW per month grid access fee for residential solar systems have been described as “regressive and out of touch with reality” by a NEM policy expert.

NREL partners International Code Council to streamline residential solar permitting in the US

January 12, 2022
A new partnership between the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the International Code Council (ICC) will aim to increase the adoption of software that instantly approves permits for rooftop solar systems.

Vietnamese PV projects to assess potential of battery storage in preventing curtailment

January 11, 2022
Solar PV power generation in Vietnam could about to be maximised through the integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS), with consultancy AqualisBraemar LOC Group (ABL Group) hired to conduct feasibility studies across multiple PV plants following curtailment issues in the country.

US installer PosiGen lands US$100m in financing to grow low-income household offering

January 11, 2022
PosiGen, a US provider of residential solar and efficiency solutions for low- to moderate-income (LMI) households, has secured US$100 million in preferred equity financing.

‘More work to be done’ on California net metering proposals, says state governor

January 11, 2022
California governor Gavin Newsom said there is “more work to be done” on the state’s net metering laws and that “changes need to be made” to proposals that have been proven highly contentious in the state.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

News

Italy to limit profits made by some FIT-backed solar projects in response to energy crisis

News

US renewables firms claim US$2bn lost each month amidst Build Back Better deadlock

News

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

News

GCL-Poly confirms completion of its granular silicon facility, expects US$850m net profit in 2021

News

Solar forecasting errors in the US lower than previously thought, says Berkeley Lab study

News

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021