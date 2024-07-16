Subscribe To Premium
Leeward Renewable Energy secures US$1.25 billion financing for 890MW US portfolio

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
SEMA renews calls for solar wafers’ inclusion in US domestic content bonus incentives

BNZ appoints Exus Renewables as asset manager for 350MW Spanish PV portfolio

SunCable lands approval for AAPowerLink project set to unlock 20GW of solar in Australia

Clean Energy Council nominated to be Australia’s solar module and inverter product assurance body

France awards 180MW rooftop solar PV, half of previous tender

Rio Tinto to build 80MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

Unirac positions US-made solar racking for Domestic Content credit

Waaree subsidiary starts operations at 1.3GW module assembly plant in India

Jinko Solar to supply 150MW n-type TOPCon modules to Algerian projects

The facility will fund six solar, wind and battery storage projects to be completed throughout 2024 and 2025. Credit: Leeward Renewable Energy.

US developer Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has secured a US$1.25 billion construction warehouse facility to support the construction of its clean energy portfolio in the US.

The facility will fund six solar, wind and battery storage projects with a combined capacity of over 890MW. Projects are expected to be completed and operational throughout this year and 2025.

Financial entity Wells Fargo Bank is the administrative agent for the three-year credit facility, with Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce acting as coordinating lead arrangers, bookrunners and green loan coordinators.

“LRE has experienced tremendous growth, and this financing arrangement supports our momentum by funding the construction of renewable energy projects in our development pipeline over the next three years,” said Chris Loehr, LRE’s senior vice president of finance.

LRE continues to secure funding to build its renewables portfolio across the US. Last November, the developer raised US$580 million in tax commitments and debt facilities for two projects, including a 179MW solar PV plant in the US state of Arizona. Similarly to this warehouse facility, Wells Fargo was among the banks that provided the tax equity commitment in November.

The renewables developer currently has an operational portfolio of over 3GW and more than 30GW of projects in development, spanning over 130 projects. The developer has a pipeline of solar PV projects spanning across 20 US states. It recently reached commercial operations at a 200MW solar PV plant in Texas. This project had previously secured a power purchase agreement with telecommunications giant Verizon back in 2022.

Image: NexWafe.

SEMA renews calls for solar wafers’ inclusion in US domestic content bonus incentives

July 16, 2024
The US Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) coalition has reiterated its calls for an update to the Domestic Content tax credit for solar products.
Unirac provides PV mounting solutions for the residential and C&I markets. Image: Unirac via Twitter.

Unirac positions US-made solar racking for Domestic Content credit

July 15, 2024
US solar racking producer Unirac has said that its mounting and racking systems can help solar developers qualify for Domestic Content tax credits.
Image: Maxeon

Maxeon faces lawsuit over alleged damages to investors

July 12, 2024
The Pomerantz Law Firm has brought a class action lawsuit against Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies concerning whether “Maxeon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.”
Dimension Energy

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

July 11, 2024
Dimension Renewable Energy has announced a new name and a plan to operate 500MW community solar projects by the end of next year.
The Powell Creek solar project from Avangrid. Image: Avangrid

Avangrid installs first modules at 202MW Ohio PV site

July 11, 2024
US energy project developer Avangrid has installed the first modules at its 202MWdc/150MWac Powell Creek PV project in Putnam County, Ohio.
Credit: SolarPower Europe

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

July 11, 2024
Europe imported around 33GW of solar PV modules from China in the first four months of 2024, representing 43% of total Chinese module exports, according to US energy analyst Clean Energy Associates (CEA).

