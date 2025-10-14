Levanta Renewables to build 166MWp solar-plus-storage project in Philippines

Southeast Asian independent power producer (IPP) Levanta Renewables will develop a 166MWp ground-mounted solar and storage project in the Visayas Islands as part of the Philippines’ Fourth Green Energy Auction.
The project, spanning around 155 hectares, will integrate a battery energy storage system (BESS) with a planned capacity of 175MWac and an estimated average capacity factor of 43%.
The company will invest PHP 5 billion (US$85 million) in the project. Pramod Singh, CEO of Levanta Renewables, said the investment aligns with the company’s strategy to deliver bankable, utility-scale renewable energy projects with strong long-term fundamentals. He added that the integration of battery storage enhances the project’s value while supporting the Philippines’ broader decarbonisation and energy security objectives.
In 2024, Levanta Renewables acquired a 139.4MWp operational solar PV portfolio in Thailand, comprising 24 ground-mounted projects across four provinces with 25-year PPAs. The Actis-owned company took a 90% stake from Super Energy Corporation, marking its entry into the Thai market and advancing its goal of 1.5GW of operational renewable capacity in Southeast Asia.
The Actis-backed company has solar and wind projects across Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Headquartered in Singapore, the company aims to reach 1.5GW of operational capacity by 2028.
Its parent company, Actis, is a UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) signatory. In October 2024, it partnered with General Atlantic, forming a US$114 billion global platform, with Actis operating as General Atlantic’s sustainable infrastructure arm.