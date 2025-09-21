Subscribe To Premium
Lightsource bp begins work on co-located BESS at 585MWdc solar PV plant in Australia

By George Heynes
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Lightsource bp begins work on co-located BESS at 585MWdc solar PV plant in Australia

Avathon launches autonomous AI managing platform for renewables

Repsol starts commercial operations at 629MW solar PV plant in Texas

Strategies for managing ageing solar assets

EdgeMode to build 300MW/1.2GWh solar-plus-storage portfolio for Spanish data centres

Solar Stewardship Initiative adopts new transparency targets for modules exported to European countries

Australia sets 62-70% emissions reduction target for 2035

CERC to finalise virtual PPA guidelines to boost 40GW of renewable capacity

North American VPP capacity grows 13.7% as market ‘broadened more than deepened’

Canada forecast to add up to 26GW of solar PV by 2035

The Lightsource bp-developed 300MW Wellington North solar PV plant in New South Wales. The battery storage system at the company’s Goulburn River project will be 10-hours in duration. Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp has commenced work on a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) at a 585MWdc solar PV plant in Australia.

The company, owned by the multi-national fossil fuel major bp, said the Goulburn River solar-plus-storage project, located near Merriwa, approximately 340km northwest of Sydney, represents one of the first large-scale direct current (DC) coupled solar-battery hybrid installations to enter construction in Australia.

As part of the power plant’s hybridisation, Lightsource bp will add a 49MW/562MWh 10-hour duration BESS.

That said, several other DC-coupled solar-plus-storage sites have already been developed in Australia. Western Australia, for example, already has an operational DC-coupled hybrid site in the form of Green Power Generation’s 128MW Cunderdin hybrid solar PV and BESS project, which was inaugurated in early April 2025.

By connecting the battery on the DC side of the plant, the system will share inverters, transformers and a single grid connection with the solar array. This configuration offers several advantages over traditional AC-coupled systems, including improved efficiency, reduced equipment costs and enhanced flexibility in energy dispatch.

The battery component features approximately 10-hour duration capability, positioning it among Australia’s longest-duration grid-scale battery systems currently under construction.

Adam Pegg, country manager for Lightsource bp Australia and New Zealand, emphasised that the project demonstrates how long-duration energy storage (LDES) can firm solar generation, enabling coal plants to retire on or before schedule.

“By demonstrating that long-duration storage can firm solar generation, we can cover the peak periods and enable coal to retire on or ahead of schedule,” Peng said.

The hybrid project received federal backing through the Australian government’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS). Specifically, the project received backing in the first tender round, which saw solar PV awarded 2.8GW.

At the same time, the battery component is underwritten by a New South Wales Long-Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA).

To read the full article, please visit Energy-Storage.news.

The platform unifies teams and systems while using intelligent agents to make real-time, AI-driven decisions. Image: Unsplash.

Avathon launches autonomous AI managing platform for renewables

September 19, 2025
Artificial intelligence (AI) company Avathon has launched its AI-powered Autonomy Platform to boost profitability in a market that is facing tax and policy challenges. 
The plant marks the company’s fourth solar project in the US since 2022, adding to its growing operational portfolio. Image: Repsol.

Repsol starts commercial operations at 629MW solar PV plant in Texas

September 19, 2025
Spanish oil major Repsol has started commercial operations at its 629MW Outpost solar facility located in Webb County, Texas near Laredo. 
The Olmedilla plant in Spain. Credit: Iberdrola.

EdgeMode to build 300MW/1.2GWh solar-plus-storage portfolio for Spanish data centres

September 19, 2025
EdgeMode has acquired a portfolio of data centre assets in Spain, with plans to build a 300MW solar, 1.2GWh storage facility at the sites.
The Stubbo solar PV plant will be located in the Central-West Orana REZ. Image: ACEN Australia.

Australia sets 62-70% emissions reduction target for 2035

September 19, 2025
Australia has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 62-70% below 2005 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday (18 September).
The move aims to address long-standing concerns over delayed payments under traditional power purchase agreements. Image: SECI.

CERC to finalise virtual PPA guidelines to boost 40GW of renewable capacity

September 18, 2025
CERC is finalising guidelines for virtual power purchase agreements (vPPAs) to unlock financing for over 40GW of uncontracted renewable capacity.
Image: Sebastiaan stam via Unsplash.

Canada forecast to add up to 26GW of solar PV by 2035

September 18, 2025
The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) has forecast that Canada will add between 17GW and 26GW of solar PV over the next decade.

