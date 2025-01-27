Lightsource bp commissions 187MW Texas solar project

The project also uses several US-made products, including panels from Arizona-based First Solar and trackers from Connecticut-based GameChange Solar. This is the latest encouraging development for US solar manufacturing, which has expanded substantially since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022.

Last week, a report published by the University of Texas at Austin and backed by the Solar Energy Association (SEIA) and Texas Solar + Storage Association (TSSA) found that Texas counties could expect to receive millions of dollars in tax benefits from locating solar projects on their land. SEIA estimates that, over the next five years Texas will add 51.1GW of new solar capacity, the most in the US.

Lightsource bp also highlighted a number of “agricultural and biodiversity activities” at the project, including the planting of vegetation around solar panels and allowing sheep to graze at the site.

“The Peacock Solar project adds to Lightsource bp’s operational fleet in Texas, helping reduce carbon emissions while diversifying the state’s energy mix to enhance security and reliability,” said Helen Brauner, Lightsource bp USA interim chief operating officer. “By layering on biodiversity and agrivoltaics initiatives, projects like Peacock offer a win-win for both the environment and local communities.”