Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Lightsource bp commissions 187MW Texas solar project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Copper plating helps reduce degradation in TOPCon cells, research shows

News

REC Silicon secures US$40 million Hanwha loan to aid Moses Lake shutdown

News

Lightsource bp commissions 187MW Texas solar project

News

‘Better granularity’: Solargis on the launch of its Evaluate 2.0 programme

News

JinkoSolar subsidiary files patent infringement lawsuit against LONGi

News

NextEra Energy Partners rebrands to XLPR Infrastructure

News

Australia’s New South Wales achieves new state record for solar PV generation

News

70GW solar PV and wind project larger than Wales submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Vena Energy adds batteries to 87MW PV plant in South Australia

News

Ensuring Europe’s solar workforce is fit for purpose

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Lightsource bp's Peacock solar project.
Electricity generated at the Peacock solar project will be used to provide power to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures’ manufacturing complex in Texas. Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp, the solar power development arm of oil and gas major bp, has commissioned the 187MW Peacock solar project in San Patricio County, Texas.

The company started construction on the project in September 2023 and initially expected to commission the facility in the second half of 2024. Lightsource bp will continue to operate the project and announced that electricity generated at the project will be used to provide power to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures’ manufacturing complex in the state, a joint venture between Saudi chemicals manufacturer SABIC and oil and gas giant ExxonMobil. This is the first utility-scale solar installation to power an ExxonMobil facility.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The project also uses several US-made products, including panels from Arizona-based First Solar and trackers from Connecticut-based GameChange Solar. This is the latest encouraging development for US solar manufacturing, which has expanded substantially since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022.

Last week, a report published by the University of Texas at Austin and backed by the Solar Energy Association (SEIA) and Texas Solar + Storage Association (TSSA) found that Texas counties could expect to receive millions of dollars in tax benefits from locating solar projects on their land. SEIA estimates that, over the next five years Texas will add 51.1GW of new solar capacity, the most in the US.

Lightsource bp also highlighted a number of “agricultural and biodiversity activities” at the project, including the planting of vegetation around solar panels and allowing sheep to graze at the site.

“The Peacock Solar project adds to Lightsource bp’s operational fleet in Texas, helping reduce carbon emissions while diversifying the state’s energy mix to enhance security and reliability,” said Helen Brauner, Lightsource bp USA interim chief operating officer. “By layering on biodiversity and agrivoltaics initiatives, projects like Peacock offer a win-win for both the environment and local communities.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, exxonmobil, first solar, gamechange solar, lightsource bp, projects, sabic, texas, us

Read Next

REC_Silicon_production_plant_550

REC Silicon secures US$40 million Hanwha loan to aid Moses Lake shutdown

January 27, 2025
REC Silicon has secured a US$40 million term loan from Hanwha International LLC, a subsidiary of Korean conglomerate and REC majority shareholder, Hanwha Solutions.
nextera energy

NextEra Energy Partners rebrands to XLPR Infrastructure

January 24, 2025
The company will continue to list on the New York Stock Exchange under its NEP ticker symbol until 3rd February.
A Vena Energy project.

Vena Energy adds batteries to 87MW PV plant in South Australia

January 23, 2025
Vena Energy has added a 41.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS) to a 87MW solar PV power plant in South Australia.
United Power and Silicon Ranch signing ceremony.

Silicon Ranch and United Power sign PPA for 150MW Colorado solar farm

January 23, 2025
Silicon Ranch and United Power have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the former’s 150MW Byers Solar Farm in Colorado.
Image: Solar Proponent.

Solar Proponent signs PPAs for 1.6GW of solar capacity in Texas

January 23, 2025
Utility-scale solar and storage developer Solar Proponent has inked 1.6GWac of power purchase agreements (PPAs) across four solar PV power plants in Texas, US.
Lightsource bp's Starr solar project in Texas.

Report: Texas counties can receive US$18.8 million in tax revenue from a 100MW solar project

January 22, 2025
Counties in Texas can expect to receive tax revenue of as much as US$18.8 million by locating a 100MW solar project on their land.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Better granularity’: Solargis on the launch of its Evaluate 2.0 programme

News

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News

JinkoSolar subsidiary files patent infringement lawsuit against LONGi

News

Why experts raised eyebrows when REC Silicon abandoned US polysilicon production

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

News

Lightsource bp commissions 187MW Texas solar project

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.