Lightsource bp signs 115MW PV-fishery PPA in Taiwan

By Will Norman
UK government will not sign CfD for 11.5GW Xlinks Morocco-UK interconnector

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

Statkraft, Better Energy sign 64GWh PPAs in Poland

New policies and hybrid projects: looking ahead to the Clean Power 2030 Summits

Building on a ‘transformational’ year for UK energy

Japanese retailer Ryohin Keikaku, JERA form JV to build solar PV plants in Japan

US ROUND-UP: Akuo’s first solar VPPA, Invenergy-Meta 791MW deals and RWE’s Kentucky solar launch

KAUST develops cooling technology that increases solar cell longevity by 200%

REC Silicon shareholders order investigation into Hanwha, Moses Lake closure

The Budai project is a pilot solar-fisheries site, where modules are installed above and between fish farming operations Image: Lightsource bp.

Solar developer Lightsource bp has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with a subsidiary of Taiwanese energy firm HD Renewable Energy (HDRE).

The deal is Lightsource’s first in Taiwan and covers 100% of the power produced at its 115MW Budai solar PV project. The other signatory, HDRE’s subsidiary Star Trade, is a Taiwanese renewable energy retailer and supplier to the commercial and indsturial sectors.

The Budai project is a pilot solar-fisheries site, where modules are installed above and between fish farming operations. Lightsource said the model is particularly beneficial to the Budai region of Taiwan, which is known for fish farming. The modules, which are mounted on solid ground between the fisheries, can provide shade and shelter for fish while not impeding the farmers’ work and maximising the profitability of the land.

Lightsource secured TWD6 billion (US$206 million) in financing for the project earlier this month from a consortium of “local and international banks”. Construction of Budai is underway and expected to be complete in 2026.

Melanie Sutton, director of power markets APAC at Lightsource bp said the deal: “Strengthens our position in Asia Pacific’s evolving energy markets. Project Budai is not only about advancing utility-scale solar – it demonstrates how Lightsource bp is leveraging market intelligence and commercial innovation to adapt, optimise and grow.”

Lightsource said it will see its pipeline “grow and diversify across the region”.

Earlier this year, the company’s owner, fossil fuel giant bp, announced plans to divest its interests in Lightsource as part of what some perceived as a broader retreat from renewable energy.

Industry experts suggested the move could face legal challenges and an analyst speaking to PV Tech Premium said the oil giant was “responding to short-term shareholder pressure” at the expense of long-term vision.  

Nexwell Power increases its Spanish solar portfolio with 250MW projects from Q Energy

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

June 27, 2025
Renewables investment platform Nexwell Power has signed a round of power purchase agreements (PPAs) with “one of the largest” US tech companies for solar PV capacity to be built in Spain.
Statkraft will utilize the Chociwel and Wągrowiec solar farms – located approximately 600 km northwest and 300 km west of Warsaw, respectively. Image: Statkraft.

Statkraft, Better Energy sign 64GWh PPAs in Poland

June 27, 2025
Statkraft has signed PPAs with Better Energy to purchase energy from two solar power plants in Poland with a total capacity of 64GWh.
Scheduled for completion by early 2027, the two sites are expected to generate 1,158GWh of clean electricity each year. Image: ACEN.

ACEN, UPC to build 540MW renewable projects in India

June 26, 2025
ACEN has partnered with UPC Renewables to build two renewable projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, India. 
Image: Nextracker

Nextracker to ship trackers to 550MW Greek PV project by PPC

June 26, 2025
Nextracker will supply solar tracker systems to a 550MW solar PV project in the Greek province of Western Macedonia, owned by Greek renewables developer PPC Renewables.
The two projects will supply power to several energy users, including Glencore, Sasol, and Air Liquide. Image: PRNewsFoto and JA Solar.

JA Solar, JUWI sign 220MW PV module agreement in South Africa

June 26, 2025
JUWI Renewable Energies, a subsidiary of German construction group JUWI, has signed a 220MW solar module supply agreement with JA Solar.
Image: Middlebrook Solar Farm.

JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

June 25, 2025
JinkoSolar has submitted a 133.76MWc solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales to the federal government under the EPBC Act.

