Lightsource bp sells 1GW Australian solar PV portfolio to Aula Energy

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

“Our strategy in the Asia-Pacific region has evolved significantly since these projects were conceived and we are now focused on developing hybrid renewable projects that combine onshore solar and wind with battery storage to deliver firm, flexible and low-cost energy,” said Pegg.

While the majority of the portfolio that has changed hands consists of standalone solar PV projects, the Wunghnu project includes a co-located BESS facility.

The addition of BESS projects to renewable energy generation facilities is becoming increasingly popular in Australia, where the tumbling costs of batteries have made co-location an increasingly attractive investment opportunity; Sahand Karimi, CEO of OptiGrid, an Australian battery optimisation and trading intelligence platform, told PV Tech Power earlier this year that “battery storage costs have reduced substantially in the past 12-18 months, reducing the cost burden of adding storage to the design.”

The appetite for storage also comes from increased curtailment across Australia’s energy system, with record high curtailment figures reported in the country’s National Electricity Market (NEM) in 2025, which constitute a year-on-year increase of more than 60%. As a result, this year has already seen a number of solar-plus-storage projects advanced across the country, including ones from the Tonic Group and Green Gold Energy.