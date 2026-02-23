Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Lightsource bp sells 1GW Australian solar PV portfolio to Aula Energy

By JP Casey
February 23, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

News

India’s electricity transition accelerates, but state-level gaps persist, says report

News

R.Power raises US$50 million to develop 70.5MW Polish solar PV portfolio

News

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

News

Enel acquires 830MW US PV and wind portfolio, ups renewables investment

News

Misaligned from the start: how quality assurance gaps in tracker and racking systems put solar projects at risk

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Fortis Energy, EBRD sign potential financing on 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Serbia

News

Lightsource bp sells 1GW Australian solar PV portfolio to Aula Energy

News

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

News

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Wellington North solar project in Australia.
The 425MW Wellington North solar project is one of five projects making up the portfolio acquired by Aula Energy. Image: Lightsource bp.

Solar developer Lightsource bp has sold a 1GW operational solar PV portfolio in Australia to Australian-headquartered renewable energy company Aula Energy.

The portfolio consists of five projects—the neighbouring Wellington and Wellington North projects in New South Wales, the West Wyalong facility elsewhere in New South Wales, the Woolooga plant in Queensland and the Wunghnu project in Victoria—with a total capacity of 1,037MW. Aula has a total project pipeline of 4GW, encompassing wind, solar PV and battery energy storage systems (BESS), and Adam Pegg, COO for Asia-Pacific at Lightsource bp, said that Lightsource too has started to prioritise projects with a BESS component.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“Our strategy in the Asia-Pacific region has evolved significantly since these projects were conceived and we are now focused on developing hybrid renewable projects that combine onshore solar and wind with battery storage to deliver firm, flexible and low-cost energy,” said Pegg.

While the majority of the portfolio that has changed hands consists of standalone solar PV projects, the Wunghnu project includes a co-located BESS facility.

The addition of BESS projects to renewable energy generation facilities is becoming increasingly popular in Australia, where the tumbling costs of batteries have made co-location an increasingly attractive investment opportunity; Sahand Karimi, CEO of OptiGrid, an Australian battery optimisation and trading intelligence platform, told PV Tech Power earlier this year that “battery storage costs have reduced substantially in the past 12-18 months, reducing the cost burden of adding storage to the design.”

The appetite for storage also comes from increased curtailment across Australia’s energy system, with record high curtailment figures reported in the country’s National Electricity Market (NEM) in 2025, which constitute a year-on-year increase of more than 60%. As a result, this year has already seen a number of solar-plus-storage projects advanced across the country, including ones from the Tonic Group and Green Gold Energy.

acquisitions, aula energy, australia, deals, lightsource bp, projects, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

An R.Power solar project.

R.Power raises US$50 million to develop 70.5MW Polish solar PV portfolio

February 23, 2026
Polish IPP R.Power has raised US$50.7 million (€43 million) in finance to support the development of a 70.5MW solar PV portfolio in Poland.
image

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

February 23, 2026
Developer FRV is to hybridise a swathe of its Spanish PV fleet with batteries as part of a wider storage push in the country.
Delegates from Fortis Energy and EBRD sign mandate letter for potential financing on 270MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia

Fortis Energy, EBRD sign potential financing on 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Serbia

February 23, 2026
Fortis Energy has signed a mandate letter with the EBRD to explore financing for a 270MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia.
A Swift Current Energy solar project.

Swift Current Energy secures US$248 million for 122MW Maine solar project

February 19, 2026
Swift Current Energy has secured tax equity financing and US$248 million in project financing for its 122MW Three Rivers Solar facility.
The project spans more than 3,500 hectares across Nueva Ecija and Bulacan in Luzon. Image: Meralco.

Meralco energises Phase 1 of 3.5GW MTerra solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines

February 18, 2026
Meralco PowerGen Corporation has completed initial grid synchronisation and energisation of the 3.5GW MTerra solar project, which includes a 4.5GWh battery energy storage system (BESS). 
California governor Gavin Newsome visits Octopus' UK headquarters.

Octopus acquires California solar-plus-storage project as part of US$1 billion investment

February 18, 2026
Octopus Energy has announced an investment of 'nearly' US$1 billion into Californian clean energy, including a solar-plus-storage project.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

News

Waiting for a final verdict: Shoals and Voltage both declare victory in eBOS patent dispute

Features, Editors' Blog

Sungrow and Huawei achieve AAA rating in new PV InverterTech bankability report

Features, Guest Blog

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

News

NexWafe, Talon PV ink 7GW wafer supply agreement in the US

News

Tracking the tracker in gigawatt-scale

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain