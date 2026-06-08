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US solar installer SUNation, cell producer Suniva merge to create manufacturing and services platform

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Americas

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heliene manufacturing minnesota
Suniva, which produces solar cells for US-based module producers such as Heliene, is now moving downstream through its merger with SUNation. Image: Heliene

US solar installer SUNation Energy and merchant cell manufacturer Suniva have agreed to merge to create an integrated platform combining US-based solar manufacturing with residential and commercial installation services.

The combined company will operate under the Suniva name and maintain SUNation’s Nasdaq Capital Market listing, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2026.

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Under the terms of the reverse merger, pre-merger Suniva shareholders will own approximately 98.2% of the combined entity, while SUNation stockholders will hold around 1.8%, subject to adjustment for SUNation’s net cash at closing. SUNation shareholders are expected to receive equity with an implied value of approximately US$2.26 per share, representing a 100% premium to the company’s most recent closing price.

The merger brings together Suniva’s position as the largest and oldest US merchant manufacturer of monocrystalline silicon solar cells with SUNation’s established market presence in residential, commercial and energy storage services.

Announcing the deal, the companies said the move would allow Suniva to gain additional market presence and access to US capital markets to fund continued growth in American solar manufacturing. Suniva currently operates a 1GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Georgia and is expanding capacity by 4.5GW in South Carolina.

“By bringing together Suniva’s US-based solar cell manufacturing footprint with our high-growth residential, commercial and service businesses in some of the highest electricity-cost markets in the country, we believe we can deliver a unique domestic content offering for customers,” said Scott Maskin, CEO of SUNation.

Maskin said the combined company aims to support the US’s transition to a domestic solar supply chain by leveraging SUNation’s deep relationships with leading installers nationwide alongside Suniva’s manufacturing capabilities. Following the merger, the company will be led by a five-member board designated by Suniva.

Tony Etnyre, CEO of Suniva, added: “What we believe this combination gives us is the platform to execute our mission at the speed and scale the moment demands. Access to US public capital markets means we can move faster, invest deeper, and expand further into the domestic manufacturing capacity this country urgently needs. SUNation brings an established, customer-facing business that strengthens our foundation as we build toward that future together.”

Suniva has an agreement in place to produce fully ‘made in America’ modules with module producer Heliene and US-based wafer supplier Corning.

The future opportunities and challenges for the US PV manufacturing supply chain will be explored in depth at our annual PV CellTech USA conference on 13-14 October in San Francisco, California. For full details and booking, click here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
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UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
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c-si manufacturing, celltechusa, PV Celltech usa, PV celltech USA 2026, pv modules, suniva, us

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