Lightsource bp to supply major NSW coal export terminal from 450MW solar plant in Australia

By George Heynes
Deriva Energy commissions 100MW PV plant in Mississippi, US

Flexibility ‘holds key’ to supporting Europe’s energy transition – report

OCI Holdings to build 2GW solar cell plant in Texas

Tax credit uncertainty risks ‘tens of billions’ in US renewables investment – ACORE

Acciona Energía secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant

NorthStar Clean Energy secures US$334 million for 250MW Michigan PV

Dimension Energy upsizes credit facility to support 3.5GW community solar portfolio

Meta, RWE in 200MW solar PV PPA, powering tech giant’s post-Trump move to Texas

Zelestra secures 220MW/1GWh solar-plus-storage PPA in Chile

Construction on the Goulburn River solar PV plant started last month. Image: Lightsource bp.

Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group (NCIG) has penned a power purchase agreement (PPA) to secure power from Lightsource bp’s 450MW Goulburn River solar PV power plant in New South Wales, Australia.

Under the terms of the agreement, the PV plant will provide renewable energy at a volume to achieve 100% renewable energy for NCIG’s Kooragang Island facility from 2030 onwards. 

The Kooragang Island facility is located in the Hunter Region of New South Wales in the Port of Newcastle. It is seen as a key infrastructure in the state’s coal supply chain, connecting the state with global markets.

The facility’s inbound operations involve receiving an average of 20 trains per day, with the capability to store up to 4.5 million tonnes of coal. In its outbound operations, NCIG loads ships that can be up to 300 meters long and have a capacity of up to 165,000 tonnes of coal.

Construction on the 450MW Goulburn River solar PV plant started in December 2024 following the developer’s success in the recent first tender of the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS), which saw solar PV awarded 2.8GW.

The project plans detail that it will comprise approximately one million bifacial solar PV modules in an east-west single-axis tracking arrangement, with an approximate height of three metres. It will have an operational lifespan of around 40 years.

In late 2023, Lightsource bp was awarded a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA) following a competitive tender process with the New South Wales government. This agreement involves providing long-duration energy storage (LDES) services.

As part of the project, a 49MW/392MWh 8-hour duration BESS will be installed at a later stage to enable hybridisation. The project is anticipated to be operational by the end of 2026.

Lightsource bp’s owner, oil and gas major bp, announced last month it is looking to divest its interests in the solar PV developer as part of a shift away from renewables.

australia, lightsource bp, new south wales, power purchase agreement, ppa

Acciona Energia secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant

Acciona Energía secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant

March 19, 2025
The Spanish renewables developer has closed an AU$453 million (US$287 million) loan facility for a 480MWp solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia.
Zelestra and Abastible sign a solar-plus-storage power purchase agreement in Chile

Zelestra secures 220MW/1GWh solar-plus-storage PPA in Chile

March 19, 2025
Spanish renewables developer Zelestra has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with gas provider Abastible for a solar-plus-storage plant in Chile.
Image: AEMO.

Australia adds 3GW of rooftop PV in 2024, passes 25GW

March 17, 2025
In the second half of the year, the country added 1.6GW of rooftop capacity, driving the total installed rooftop solar to more than 25.5G.
Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mine and solar farm.

Rio Tinto pens solar PV and battery storage offtake deal for Queensland aluminium plants

March 13, 2025
Rio Tinto has inked deals with Edify Energy to secure power and BESS capacity to decarbonise its aluminium operations in Queensland.
Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster in Brazil.

Voltalia signs PPA for 526MW Uzbek hybrid renewables-plus-storage project

March 12, 2025
Construction is slated to begin in Q1 2026 for the solar and energy storage portions and Q3 2026 for the wind assets, Voltalia said.
Image: Getty

Nexwell Power inks 145MW PPAs in Spain with ‘one of the largest US tech companies’

March 12, 2025
The company said it would supply "one of the largest tech companies in the US" with roughly 2.9GWh of solar power from 2026 through 2040.

