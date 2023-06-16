LONGi and Energy3000 sign deal for 1.5GW of solar modules

LONGi’s booth at Intersolar 2023. Credit: Andre Lamberti and Solar Media

Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi and Austrian firm Energy3000 have signed a framework agreement for 1.5GW of solar capacity.

LONGi will provide solar modules for Energy3000’s projects across Europe. While neither company disclosed the financial details of the deal, LONGi announced that the modules it will transfer as part of the deal include its Hi-MO 6 series, which boasts an efficiency of 23.3%, and its new Hi-MO 7 series, with an efficiency of 22.5%.

“In the era of terawatt and exponential growth, you need reliable partners on your side to ensure planning security and a speedy implementation of your project pipelines,” said Christian Bairhuber, Energy3000’s CEO. “Therefore, we are looking very much forward to our extended cooperation with LONGi. Their top-notch and high-efficiency products support us in providing and accelerating industrial excellence.”

The two companies announced the deal at Intersolar 2023, where LONGi also unveiled a solar module with an efficiency of 33.5%, the second-most efficient solar cell in the world. While this cell, the 2681, is more efficient than either Hi-MO series, LONGi is not mass producing the module for use in large-scale solar installations, and improving the effectiveness of its manufacturing process, so its mass-produced cells can reach the efficiencies of its experimental cells, will be a long-term goal for the company.

These are just the latest LONGi products to be sold by Energy3000, which currently offers 20 such products for sale on its website. The largest of these is a model of the LR5 series with a power output of 580Wp and an efficiency of 22.5%, a figure comparable to the efficiency of the new LONGi cells now in the Energy3000 portfolio.

“The agreement with LONGi will support us to significantly expand our presence in the European market as well as to diversify the expansion of our solar generation capacities in Europe,” added Michael Bairhuber, head of sales at Energy3000.