Nexwell Power acquires 248MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

Four of the projects are expected to be operational in early 2026 and include the 72MW Andújar projects in Jaen, southern Spain; the 26MW Silverio plant in Córdoba and the 45MW Mudéjar project in Teruel, 310km east of Madrid.

Earlier this year, Q Energy announced the start of construction for projects located in the same regions and with a capacity matching these, although, at that time, it had not disclosed the name of the projects.

The PV plant in Teruel began construction in April, with the company expecting the project to be completed by summer 2026, while the other two projects began construction in March of this year. Q Energy is handling the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work for that four-project, 143MW portfolio.

The remaining three PV projects – dubbed Peñaflor 1, 2 and 3 – are all located in Zaragoza, northeastern Spain, and are in an advanced development phase. All three projects will have a combined capacity of 105MW.

Miguel Muñoz, COO of Nexwell Power, said: “This acquisition marks a key step in Nexwell Power’s evolution into a next-generation renewable energy producer.

“With this investment, we’re deepening our footprint in Aragon—a fast-emerging hub for large-scale tech and data centres—by delivering customised energy solutions, as reflected in our recent PPAs (power purchase agreements) with a leading US technology company.”