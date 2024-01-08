LONGi develops heterojunction back-contact cell with record conversion efficiency of 27.09%

Chinese module manufacturer LONGi has developed a crystalline silicon heterojunction back-contact (HBC) solar cell which boasts a conversion efficiency of 27.09%, breaking LONGi’s own record for efficiency of this type of cell.
The efficiency was certified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin in Germany, and breaks LONGi’s conversion efficiency record for silicon HBC cells, which it set at 26.81% in November 2022. LONGi noted that the primary technological innovation in the new cell is the use of an “all-laser patterning process”, which replaces the photolithographic process – by which UV light is used to produce thin-film components, such as those used in solar cells – typically used to produce these kinds of cells.
“Innovation is the core competitiveness of enterprises and LONGi is committed to making the best of solar energy to build a green world,” said LONGi founder and president Li Zhengou. “We at LONGi believe that photovoltaics will play a crucial role in the worldwide energy transition.”
While the company did not specify how close the cell is to commercial implementation, its mineral composition could also be a source of optimism in the solar sector. The new cell uses one-fifth of the indium that a conventional solar cell would require in its transparent conductive oxide layers. Indium is a metal used in the production of such layers, but deposits around the world are rare, with the US Geological Survey (USGS) reporting that the majority of indium is extracted from a separate ore, the zinc-sulphide ore sphalerite.
The USGS reported that, in 2021, Chinese refineries produced 530 tons of indium, more than half of the global production of 920 tons, and a reduction in the solar sector’s reliance on such a mineral could help address China’s dominance of the global solar manufacturing sector.
Last November, LONGi broke a separate conversion efficiency record, this time for a perovskite tandem solar cell, with a figure of 33.3%.
The news follows growing interest in back-contact solar cells of a number of types, with the placement of connection infrastructure on the rear of solar panels opening up more of the front to receive sunlight, potentially improving the overall conversion efficiency of the cell. Back contact cells are likely to follow TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) cells as the next major innovation in cell technology, and LONGi’s work will only accelerate this transition.
LONGi also announced that its Jiaxing production base has been recognised by the World Economic Forum as a “global lighthouse factory,” and is the first solar module manufacturing base to be acclaimed as such. The facility will join the WEF’s Global Lighthouse Network, as a manufacturing plant that embraces “tech-enabled operations,” such as automation and artificial intelligence.