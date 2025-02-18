LONGi files lawsuit against Jinko Solar in the US

Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi has filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against Jinko Solar.
The lawsuit is in regard to alleged patent infringement of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and other PV module products in the US. LONGi seeks to prohibit Jinko and its subsidiaries from selling any of the alleged infringing products in the US.
PV Tech has reached out to both companies for comments on this latest lawsuit.
This is the latest legal battle between both companies, which has seen lawsuits filed in several countries, including China, Australia and Japan. Last month, a subsidiary of Jinko filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Japan. The subsidiary in question is the Shangrao Xinyuan Yuedong Technology Development Company, which owns six patents in cell and module manufacturing
More recently, Jinko launched a lawsuit in Australia for alleged infringement of technology patents.
In a statement released after the filing of the Australian lawsuit, Jinko said: “This latest lawsuit in Australia is likely centred on JinkoSolar’s key patent technologies in the photovoltaic sector, involving the design and manufacturing of high-efficiency solar cells and modules.”
This was then followed by LONGi filing a patent infringement lawsuit against Jinko in China, although the company did not specify which patents were being allegedly infringed by Jinko. However, LONGi did request an immediate halt to the manufacturing, sales and offers to sell the allegedly infringing products.
Although not a new development in the past few years, patent infringement lawsuits have intensified in the past 12 months, Last year, lawyers told PV Tech Premium that legal battles had spread to “niche areas” in technology, such as electronics and manufacturing processes, and frequent readers of PV Tech might have noticed the trend continuing in 2025.