Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

LONGi files lawsuit against Jinko Solar in the US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

LONGi files lawsuit against Jinko Solar in the US

News

Co-located solar and storage among the ‘most cost-competitive’ options

News

Germany passes 100GW of installed solar PV

News

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

News

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

News

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Legislative moves in Iowa and Missouri, New Mexico’s first project

News

A path to perovskite PV bankability

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

News

IEA: Solar PV made up 7% of electricity generation in 2024

News

Tesla and Zelestra sign PPA for 57MW of Spanish solar power

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
LONGi offices.
This is the latest legal development between both companies. Image: LONGi.

Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi has filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against Jinko Solar.

The lawsuit is in regard to alleged patent infringement of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and other PV module products in the US. LONGi seeks to prohibit Jinko and its subsidiaries from selling any of the alleged infringing products in the US.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

PV Tech has reached out to both companies for comments on this latest lawsuit.

This is the latest legal battle between both companies, which has seen lawsuits filed in several countries, including China, Australia and Japan. Last month, a subsidiary of Jinko filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Japan. The subsidiary in question is the Shangrao Xinyuan Yuedong Technology Development Company, which owns six patents in cell and module manufacturing

More recently, Jinko launched a lawsuit in Australia for alleged infringement of technology patents.

In a statement released after the filing of the Australian lawsuit, Jinko said: “This latest lawsuit in Australia is likely centred on JinkoSolar’s key patent technologies in the photovoltaic sector, involving the design and manufacturing of high-efficiency solar cells and modules.”

This was then followed by LONGi filing a patent infringement lawsuit against Jinko in China, although the company did not specify which patents were being allegedly infringed by Jinko. However, LONGi did request an immediate halt to the manufacturing, sales and offers to sell the allegedly infringing products.

Although not a new development in the past few years, patent infringement lawsuits have intensified in the past 12 months, Last year, lawyers told PV Tech Premium that legal battles had spread to “niche areas” in technology, such as electronics and manufacturing processes, and frequent readers of PV Tech might have noticed the trend continuing in 2025.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
jinko, jinko solar, lawsuit, longi, patent dispute, patent infringement, us

Read Next

A community solar project in Massachusetts.

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Legislative moves in Iowa and Missouri, New Mexico’s first project

February 17, 2025
Round-up of community solar news with new legislations progressing in the US states of Missouri and Iowa, while New Mexico started construction on the first project in the state.
Image: Bill Mead via Unsplash

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

February 17, 2025
Lee Zeldin said the EPA should "reassume responsibility" for funds issued under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.
Image: Gerry Machen via Flickr.

PJM fast-tracking interconnection plan could favour gas-fired plants over renewables

February 14, 2025
Environmental Law & Policy Center argued that PJM’s scoring system would favour specific resource classes, such as combined cycle gas.
Front side of the United States Capitol building in Washington DC.

IRA domestic content bonus uncertain under Trump government – CEA

February 13, 2025
A report from CEA says that the impact of the new Republican administration on the provisions under the IRA remains “uncertain”.
A JinkoSolar factory.

LONGi, Jinko Solar, Waaree Energies involved in latest solar patent disputes

February 13, 2025
Chinese solar manufacturers LONGi and Jinko Solar, along with Indian PV manufacturer Waaree Energies, have been named in a series of patent disputes filed in China and the US.
Close up of a solar module with a steel frame.

Origami Solar starts US steel frame production days after 25% metal tariff announced

February 13, 2025
The announcement comes just days after the Trump administration announced plans for a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

News

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

News

Invenergy 300MW solar PV plant in Texas comes online

News

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

News

IEA: Solar PV made up 7% of electricity generation in 2024

News

Chinese companies considering raising module prices under new policy

News

Upcoming Events

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.