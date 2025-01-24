Subscribe To Premium
JinkoSolar subsidiary files patent infringement lawsuit against LONGi

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

JinkoSolar module assembly.
JinkoSolar subsidiary Shangrao Xinyuan Yuedong Technology Development Company has six patents in solar cells and modules. Image: JinkoSolar.

A JinkoSolar subsidiary has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against rival Chinese manufacturer LONGi in Japan, demanding LONGi cease its “infringement actions”.

The subsidiary in question is the Shangrao Xinyuan Yuedong Technology Development Company, which owns six patents in cell and module manufacturing. The two most recent patents, covering the design for a solar module and the connection of solar cells within a module, were awarded in December 2024, although JinkoSolar has not specified which of its patents have allegedly been infringed upon.

“As globalisation accelerates, the importance of cross-border intellectual property enforcement cannot be overstated,” said a Jinko Solar spokesperson. “These patents not only represent JinkoSolar’s technological leadership, but also form a cornerstone of its competitive advantage and commitment to advancing the solar industry.”

PV Tech has approached LONGi for comment on the lawsuit.

Patent disputes across the solar sector

In the last year, there have been a number of lawsuits filed across the solar industry as protecting intellectual property becomes a priority for leading manufacturers around the world. Earlier this year, Korean-owned manufacturer Hanwha Qcells issued a number of cases alleging infringement on its solar cell production technology, and another Chinese giant, Trina Solar, had a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) patent claim against Canadian solar upheld by the US trade commission.

tLast year, Dr. Stefan Lange of PV quality assurance organisation Fraunhofer Center for Silicon-Photovoltaics CSP told PV Tech Premium that the maturation of TOPCOn technology, in particular, was a driving force for this wave of patent lawsuits, as manufacturers look to protect their innovations in the field.

“Often, patents involve only microscopic or nanoscopic features or thin film interfaces whose properties are challenging to characterise,” said Lange, who noted that this is most pronounced with TOPCon, silicon heterojunction (HJT) and back contact cells.

However, some disputes have reached resolutions. In January, Singapore-based manufacturer Maxeon reached a settlement with Tongwei over a cell technology dispute that began in June 2023.

