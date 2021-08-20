Solar Media
News

LONGi hikes wafer prices as pricing volatility set to remain

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi hikes wafer prices as pricing volatility set to remain

News

Solar software consolidation on the rise as firms bid to expand reach

Editors' Blog, Features

Scale and vertical integration now critical to success in US solar, says Arevon CEO

Features, Interviews

US ROUND-UP: Solar window maker gets funding, CEP Renewables building 26MWdc landfill project

News

PODCAST: Solar shipments seized, ‘It’s complicated’ between Biden and PV, huge energy storage growth

Features

Meyer Burger sold out of modules until Q4 as supply chain issues persist

News

Daqo targeting multi-year expansion, n-type polysilicon dominance as ASPs continue to rise

News

Capital Dynamics spins out US clean infrastructure arm to create multi-gigawatt solar and storage platform

News

Nexamp secures a further US$240m in equity investment to fund growth plans

News

JinkoSolar signs long-term polysilicon supply deal with Wacker Chemie

News
LONGi increased its wafer prices for the first time in nearly two months. Image: LONGi.

LONGi has increased its wafer prices for the first time in nearly two months with the industry braced for continued high prices throughout the rest of the year.

Yesterday LONGi confirmed price increases of about 4% for its wafers, the first time it has increased prices since 24 June 2021. The full details of the price increase are below.

Wafer size19/8/21 price24/6/21 price% increase
182mmUS$0.836US$0.8034.1%
166mmUS$0.697US$0.6694.2%
158mmUS$0.683US$0.6554.3%
LONGi wafer prices as of 19 August 2021.

LONGi’s price increase follows Tongwei hiking the price of its cells for the first time since July. Details of Tongwei’s pricing as of 12 August are below.

Cell size12/8/21 price30/6/21 price% increase
210mmRMB1.02/wRMB1.00/w2%
166mmRMB1.03/wRMB1.00/w3%
158mmRMB1.12/wRMB1.08/w3.7%
Tongwei cell prices as of 12 August 2021.

Polysilicon prices have plateaued since early June, when they reached an average spot price of RMB206/kg (US$31.7/kg), and did show early signs of falling in late July. But they have since risen and plateaued again, staying stagnant at around RMB203/kg.

Earlier this week Longgen Zhang, chief executive at polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy, noted how in the opening weeks of Q3 2021 average selling prices for polysilicon had risen to US$26 – 28/kg, up from the Q2 average of ~US$20/kg with demand for modules – and in turn cells and wafers – remaining strong despite higher prices.

Daqo also noted that recent policy initiatives in China have intended to stimulate deployment of distributed solar projects across the country, which is also increasing the demand forecasts for solar modules from September onwards.

As a result, polysilicon supply is expected to remain tight throughout the rest of the year.

daqo new energy, longi, polysilicon, pricing, solar cell, solar wafer, tongwei

PODCAST: Solar shipments seized, ‘It’s complicated’ between Biden and PV, huge energy storage growth

August 19, 2021
It may be the height of summer but there’s no respite for the Solar Media Podcast, the new episode of which is packed full of insight as the US begins its clampdown on solar imports.

Daqo targeting multi-year expansion, n-type polysilicon dominance as ASPs continue to rise

August 19, 2021
Major polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy has unveiled plans to increase its annual production capacity to 270,000 metric tons (MT) by 2024 while also plotting a course for dominance of the n-type polysilicon market.

JinkoSolar signs long-term polysilicon supply deal with Wacker Chemie

August 18, 2021
JinkoSolar has signed a long-term polysilicon supply agreement with Wacker Chemie, securing polysilicon supply in Germany and the US.

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

August 17, 2021
Petitions have been filed in the US requesting the launch of investigations into several solar manufacturers accused of circumventing antidumping and countervailing duties by using entities based in Southeast Asia.
PV Tech Premium

Canadian Solar recalibrates 2021 expansion plans amidst supply chain uncertainty

August 12, 2021
Canadian Solar has tweaked its planned capacity expansions for this year, stripping back module assembly capacity expansion to instead produce more solar wafers and cells as the industry continues to recalibrate following months of supply chain volatility.

Canadian Solar reports record quarterly revenue but downgrades 2021 shipment guidance

August 12, 2021
Canadian Solar reported record quarterly revenue in Q2 2021, buoyed by a return to profit from its manufacturing division, but reduced its total shipment guidance for the year amidst continued industry headwinds.

