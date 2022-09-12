LONGi launches new 66-cell PV module for European solar PV market

LONGi’s new module design can be installed both vertically and horizontally. Image: LONGi Solar.

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member LONGi has released a new half-cut cell module version to its HiMO5 product range that has been designed specifically for the European market.

The module is based on the global standard M10 wafer size and features 66 cells and a new frame design that allows installers to position modules both horizontally as well as vertically. Brackets can attach to both the shorter sides of the frame and the longer ones, which LONGi said would maximise space available for projects.

“Planning becomes a lot more flexible when modules aren’t restricted to vertical installation,” said LONGi. “And the module is also compatible with standard installation systems.”

The company has adjusted the number of cells for the new module, modifying and reinforcing the design to ensure sufficient mechanical stability, it said in a statement. The new version is based on technology from LONGi’s HiMO5 range, from which it has already supplied more than 30GW of capacity to products.

Products in the company’s HiMO5 range are designed with gallium-doped half-cut cells and resistance against light ageing thanks to the low-LID technology. The modules have already been recognised multiple times as “High Achievers” and “Top Performers” by RETC and PVEL, and were also honoured with the Intersolar Award in 2021.

The module maker shipped more than 18GW of monocrystalline modules in H1 of this year, with it increasing targeting a beefed up European market given current import restrictions in place in the US.

In the interim report, LONGi published information on its new cell technology for the first time. The company said it will continue to promote the mass production and transformation of new highly-efficient cells and modules on the basis of good cost-performance and commercialisation in order to build a differentiated product portfolio with long-term competitiveness.

It also called TOPCon technology “transitionary” as it sinks more effort and investment into the development of Hybrid Passivated Back Contact (HPBC) cell technology, which it believes will dominate the market in years to come.