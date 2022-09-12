Subscribe
LONGi launches new 66-cell PV module for European solar PV market

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Modules
Europe

LONGi launches new 66-cell PV module for European solar PV market

Fortescue eyes green hydrogen project with 9.2GW of solar and wind in Egypt

‘Japan’s large-scale solar pipeline drying up’ after heavily undersubscribed PV auction  

PV Hardware plans 6GW solar tracker manufacturing factory in Texas

EU generated record 12% of electricity from solar in summer 2022

Maxeon Solar Technologies parts ways with CEO as it eyes ‘next phase of growth’

Singapore bets big on power imports

Powertis, ACEA to co-develop 340MW of solar PV in Italy

Tongwei Solar shingled modules offer high efficiencies and reliable, clean power generation at competitive costs

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group buys Latvian renewables developer with 200MW solar and wind project

LONGi’s new module design can be installed both vertically and horizontally. Image: LONGi Solar.

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member LONGi has released a new half-cut cell module version to its HiMO5 product range that has been designed specifically for the European market.

The module is based on the global standard M10 wafer size and features 66 cells and a new frame design that allows installers to position modules both horizontally as well as vertically. Brackets can attach to both the shorter sides of the frame and the longer ones, which LONGi said would maximise space available for projects.

“Planning becomes a lot more flexible when modules aren’t restricted to vertical installation,” said LONGi. “And the module is also compatible with standard installation systems.”

The company has adjusted the number of cells for the new module, modifying and reinforcing the design to ensure sufficient mechanical stability, it said in a statement. The new version is based on technology from LONGi’s HiMO5 range, from which it has already supplied more than 30GW of capacity to products.

Products in the company’s HiMO5 range are designed with gallium-doped half-cut cells and resistance against light ageing thanks to the low-LID technology. The modules have already been recognised multiple times as “High Achievers” and “Top Performers” by RETC and PVEL, and were also honoured with the Intersolar Award in 2021.

The module maker shipped more than 18GW of monocrystalline modules in H1 of this year, with it increasing targeting a beefed up European market given current import restrictions in place in the US.

In the interim report, LONGi published information on its new cell technology for the first time. The company said it will continue to promote the mass production and transformation of new highly-efficient cells and modules on the basis of good cost-performance and commercialisation in order to build a differentiated product portfolio with long-term competitiveness.

It also called TOPCon technology “transitionary” as it sinks more effort and investment into the development of Hybrid Passivated Back Contact (HPBC) cell technology, which it believes will dominate the market in years to come.  

UK Solar Summit

14 September 2022
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.

PV CellTech Extra

11 October 2022
PV CellTech Extra will be held as a series of live webinars and on-demand sessions on 11-13 October 2022. We'll be taking a slightly further forward-looking view at the technologies and roadmaps for new cell architectures set to dominate mass production during 2023-2025 with special emphasis on the potential timelines for technologies beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
