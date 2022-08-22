Subscribe
LONGi more than doubles capacity at planned ingot, wafer facility to 46GW

By Carrie Xiao
ReNew reports US$1 million loss last quarter despite income jumping 50%

Meyer Burger lands 5GW module supply agreement with DESRI as it cuts its H1 losses on last year  

US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030 thanks to IRA incentives, SEIA says

Astronergy designing holistic micro-grid system to power Chinese industrial park

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

Canadian Solar raises 2022 revenue guidance as module shipments jump

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

FERC slammed for ‘illegal’ re-writing of transmission rules, ‘discriminatory transmission rates’

PV Price Watch: Power rationing in China sees polysilicon price jump further

LONGi expects to ship up to 60GW of modules this year. Image: LONGi.

LONGi has increased the planned production capacity of a new ingot and wafer project from 20GW to 46GW, with the originally planned high-efficiency mono cell capacity of 30GW and high-efficiency PV module capacity of 5GW remaining unchanged.

In order to accomplish this, LONGi, through a subsidiary, is increasing its investment into the facility by RMB6.95 billion (US$1.02 billion), including working capital, bringing the total investment in the site to RMB14.55 billion (US$2.13 billion). The actual investment budget will be subject to the approval of company’s internal assessment authorities.

The solar module super league (SMSL) member signed an agreement with the People’s Government of Ordos City, Inner Mongolio and the People’s Government of Ejin Horo Banner, which is an administrative entity in the same region.

Many Chinese solar producers are establishing production centres in Inner Mongolia following bans on Chinese products made in Xinjiang, following accusations of forced labour of the Uyghur population there.

LONGi had signed an agreement with the above entities on 12 March to develop the facility in the Mengsu Economic Development Zone and has now received permission from all parties for the capacity expansion.

LONGi Green Energy’s subsidiary, Erdos LONGi Silicon Material Co, will be responsible for the implementation of the project, equipment provision, office management, warehousing, installation and commissioning as well as working capital investment.

And this is not the first time LONGi has upped investments into one of its mono silicon projects. Also in March this year, it increased its investment into the phase two stage of a mono silicon wafer project in the city of Qujing, Yunnan province. Through the investment, LONGi increased the annual production capacity of the mono silicon chip project from 20GW to 30GW.

PV Tech understands that LONGi will carry out a new round of capacity expansion this year as it seeks to meet production targets it established last year. In its 2021 annual report, it proposed plans to achieve an operating revenue of more than RMB100 billion (US$14.62 billion) in 2022. Moreover, by the end of 2022, LONGi is targeting an annual production capacity for mono silicon chips of 150GW, an annual capacity of mono cells of 60GW and a capacity of mono modules to stand at 85GW.

In 2022, LONGi’s shipment of mono silicon chips will reach 90GW-100GW (including self-use), and the shipment of it modules will reach 50GW-60GW (including self-use), according to the company.

Against this backdrop, however, LONGi has raised the price of its silicon chips eight times this year, most recently on 26 July. PV Tech has been tracking the price of polysilicon and other key solar components since the start of price troubles began last year via our Price Watch series, the latest of which you can access here.

The latest Price Watch feature explored how power rationing in China cause by extreme heat in many regions was leading to lower capacity utilisation rates by polysilicon producers, helping to force the price up further after weeks of increases.

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
Astronergy designing holistic micro-grid system to power Chinese industrial park

August 19, 2022
Chinese module manufacturer Astronergy is designing a solar PV, battery storage and building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) micro-grid system for the Haining Zhengtai Industrial Park.

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

August 19, 2022
TCL Zhonghuan has announced a US$200 million investment into Maxeon Solar Technologies that will allow the company to access Maxeon’s IBC solar cell platform, while using Maxeon's position as a global player to set up shop in international markets.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Power rationing in China sees polysilicon price jump further

August 18, 2022
The average price of silicon materials in China continued to rise this week after power rationing was implemented in key Chinese provinces following extreme heat in much of the country

Yingli starts construction on 5GW N-Type TOPCon cell factory in China

August 18, 2022
Solar Module Super League member Yingli Solar has started construction on a new 5GW N-Type TOPCon cell facility in northern China.

US$1 billion loan for ’round-the-clock’ renewable energy project in India secured by ReNew Power

August 18, 2022
US$1 billion financing has been secured for a ‘Round-The-Clock’ (RTC) renewable energy project in India, marking the biggest single-project clean energy deal in the country, developer ReNew Power has claimed.

Meyer Burger sources European-made wafers from Norwegian Crystals

August 16, 2022
Heterojunction cell and module producer Meyer Burger has secured European-made silicon wafers through a new supply agreement with Norwegian Crystals.

Meyer Burger lands 5GW module supply agreement with DESRI as it cuts its H1 losses on last year  

US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030 thanks to IRA incentives, SEIA says

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

PV Price Watch: Power rationing in China sees polysilicon price jump further

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

Astronergy designing holistic micro-grid system to power Chinese industrial park

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

October 11, 2022
Virtual event
