LONGi’s Q1-3 2024 shipments reach 51GW, financial losses continue

By Will Norman
LONGi's Q1-3 2024 shipments reach 51GW, financial losses continue

Europe to install 110GW of solar in 2025 – S&P

Navigating defects in next-generation PV modules

India to impose preliminary antidumping rates on solar glass imports

IRENA urges fresh impetus on renewables in ‘crunch’ COP29 summit

India has potential to lead solar PV exports to US, says IEEFA/JMK Research

World installs 2TW solar PV, must double momentum to meet COP targets

Canadian Solar granted consent for 250MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

Rooftop solar PV uptake prompts consumer-focused pricing review in Australia

I Squared Capital acquires German agriPV operator SUNfarming

LONGi offices.
LONGi said this quarter’s results reflect “a gradual reduction in losses”. Image: LONGi.

Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi posted RMB1.26 billion (US$174.8 million) in losses in its Q3 2024 financial results, as solar manufacturers continue to brace against difficult market conditions.

LONGi posted RMB20 billion (US$2.7 billion) in revenues for the quarter, bringing its cumulative revenues for the first nine months of 2024 to RMB58.6 billion (US$8.1 billion). Net losses so far this year are around RMB6.7 billion (US$929 million), based on the company’s previous quarterly updates.

LONGi said this quarter’s results reflect “a gradual reduction in losses as the company progresses through a challenging industry cycle and enhances its operational efficiency”.

So far this year, the company has shipped 82.80GW of silicon wafers and 51.23GW of modules. Despite the challenging market situation, LONGi’s module shipments have increased 17.7% year-on-year, the company said – a trend which has tracked across most of the leading Chinese PV manufacturers.

The biggest solar manufacturers have all posted negative financial results in the last year as average selling prices (ASP) across the supply chain have plummeted to near or below-cost levels. This has gone hand in hand with ongoing oversupply in China, which can reportedly produce over two times the global demand for solar PV products.

In March 2024, LONGi’s chairman Zhong Baoshen publicly urged the Chinese government to act to combat low PV module prices, which he said had become “unsunstainable”. Later that month, the company was reported to be laying off around 30% of its workforce.

Despite this situation, major players like LONGi, JinkoSolar and Canadian Solar have all increased their shipment volumes so far this year.

LONGi said that it has bolstered its research and development (R&D) spending over the last five years “to enhance core competitiveness” and “in response to industry pressures”. A renewed focus on back contact (BC) technology has seen the company ship 13.7GW of BC modules so far this year. LONGi said that Chinese firms including itself have expanded BC production to nearly 12GW.

Looking forward, the company said it forecasts “improvements in the industry landscape as outdated capacity is phased out and some projects are postponed or terminated.”

Earlier this year, PV Tech head of research Finlay Colville updated his predictions of a solar market downturn – where capital expenditure drops off and companies face finances in the red. Colville predicts that this market situation will extend into 2026.

Image: Getty Images for Unsplash

India to impose preliminary antidumping rates on solar glass imports

November 11, 2024
The Indian government has imposed preliminary antidumping measures on solar glass producers exporting products from China and Vietnam.
Behind The Scenes Preparations

IRENA urges fresh impetus on renewables in ‘crunch’ COP29 summit

November 11, 2024
Despite record renewables installations in 2023, notably PV, the global energy transition remains “off track” and geographically imbalanced.
Image: Unsplash

World installs 2TW solar PV, must double momentum to meet COP targets

November 11, 2024
The Global Solar Council announced that it will launch the International Solar Finance Group at the COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan
Image: Gunning Solar Farm.

Canadian Solar granted consent for 250MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

November 11, 2024
The New South Wales government has approved plans for a 250MW solar-plus-storage project in Gunning, 260km south-west of Sydney, Australia.
Several reviews into the role of CERs in Australia have progressed over the course of the year. Image: CEFC.

Rooftop solar PV uptake prompts consumer-focused pricing review in Australia

November 11, 2024
The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) has progressed a consumer-focused pricing review that was brought forward due to increasing household rooftop solar PV installation rates.
Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink

Array Technologies sees ‘strong momentum’ with 45X and domestic content credits

November 8, 2024
US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has posted US$231 million in revenues and adjusted EBITDA of US$46.7 million in its Q3 2024 financial results.

