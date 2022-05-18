LONGi to develop 20GW solar module project in Anhui in latest capacity expansion

The signing ceremony between LONGi Solar and authorities in Wuhu City. Image: LONGi Solar.

LONGi Solar is planning to develop a 20GW module assembly facility in Wuhu City, Anhui Province after signing a cooperation agreement with local authorities.

The facility, set to be located in Shenxiang Town, Wuhu City of China’s Anhui Province, is to be constructed in two phases of 10GW each.

Production at the facility’s first phase is slated to start in Q2 2023, while the second phase – construction at which is to begin in Q1 2023 – will be ramped from Q2 2024.

LONGi signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the management committee of the Wuhu Economic Development Zone covering the facility earlier this week.

News of LONGi’s latest module facility comes in the same month that the solar manufacturer confirmed its expectation to finish this year with around 85GW of module assembly capacity, with solar wafer and cell capacity also expanding significantly to 150GW and 60GW respectively.

While specific details of the Wuhu facility’s capex or investment value have not been disclosed, LONGi did state it expected annual sales revenue of the project, once in full production, to be about RMB36 billion (US$5.34 billion) according to current market forecasts.

The facility is expected to incur annual tax payments of around RMB1 billion and support up to 4,000 jobs.