Subscribe
Group Licence
News

LONGi to develop 20GW solar module project in Anhui in latest capacity expansion

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi to develop 20GW solar module project in Anhui in latest capacity expansion

News

RWE issues new US$2.1 billion bond to chase solar, wind projects

News

US governors pressure Biden, Raimondo to expedite solar AD/CVD review

News

Modules becoming more powerful but witness increasing failure rates in ‘year of successes’ for PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Green hydrogen infrastructure, legislation needed to build on REPowerEU plan

News

Europe’s PV industry demands planning reform, manufacturing incentives and greater ambition in solar strategy

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Arizona utility issues all-source RFP with up to 800MW for renewables and storage

News

Lightsource bp confirms ‘aquaculture’ solar project in Taiwan

News

How Risen Energy plans to break into solar manufacturing’s top five

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The signing ceremony between LONGi Solar and authorities in Wuhu City. Image: LONGi Solar.

LONGi Solar is planning to develop a 20GW module assembly facility in Wuhu City, Anhui Province after signing a cooperation agreement with local authorities.

The facility, set to be located in Shenxiang Town, Wuhu City of China’s Anhui Province, is to be constructed in two phases of 10GW each.

Production at the facility’s first phase is slated to start in Q2 2023, while the second phase – construction at which is to begin in Q1 2023 – will be ramped from Q2 2024.

LONGi signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the management committee of the Wuhu Economic Development Zone covering the facility earlier this week.

News of LONGi’s latest module facility comes in the same month that the solar manufacturer confirmed its expectation to finish this year with around 85GW of module assembly capacity, with solar wafer and cell capacity also expanding significantly to 150GW and 60GW respectively.

While specific details of the Wuhu facility’s capex or investment value have not been disclosed, LONGi did state it expected annual sales revenue of the project, once in full production, to be about RMB36 billion (US$5.34 billion) according to current market forecasts.

The facility is expected to incur annual tax payments of around RMB1 billion and support up to 4,000 jobs.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
capacity expansion, china, longi solar, pv manufacturing, solar capacity, solar modules, supply chain

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

How Risen Energy plans to break into solar manufacturing’s top five

May 17, 2022
PV Tech's Carrie Xiao speaks to Risen Energy president Yuemao Sun to learn more about the manufacturer's new strategy, its turnaround of the last nine months and how it intends to break into the industry's top five module makers.

Solar expected to add 190GW of capacity this year before new energy policies taken into account – IEA

May 16, 2022
The world added record amounts of renewable energy last year with 295GW of capacity deployed, up 6% year-on-year, despite supply chain constraints, project delays and high commodity prices, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which also expects nearly 320GW to be deployed this year.  

Risen rolls out HJT production line in China

May 16, 2022
Chinese solar manufacturer Risen Energy has started production at its 120μm heterojunction (HJT) solar cell production line in Changzhou City, China.

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

May 12, 2022
Welcome back to Intersolar Europe 2022 for the exhibition's second day, and PV Tech’s rolling coverage of the event also returns. This story will be updated throughout the day, so be sure to refresh for the latest news, product launches and insight from the exhibition. Our coverage of day one can be found here.

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

May 12, 2022
Hanwha Solutions has unveiled plans to invest US$320 million in cell and module manufacturing capacity expansions in the US and South Korea.
Livetrue

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

May 11, 2022
Live coverage the opening day of Intersolar Europe 2022 from PV Tech's editorial team on the ground at Messe München.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

News

US governors pressure Biden, Raimondo to expedite solar AD/CVD review

News

RWE issues new US$2.1 billion bond to chase solar, wind projects

News

Modules becoming more powerful but witness increasing failure rates in ‘year of successes’ for PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

News

How Risen Energy plans to break into solar manufacturing’s top five

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

PV Tech Insights: Shipping trends and considerations moving through 2022

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021