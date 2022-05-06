Subscribe
LONGi plots solar wafer, cell and module capacity leap as Q1 revenue jumps 17%

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

LONGi Solar’s module shipments are expected to reach 50 – 60GW in 2022. Image: LONGi Solar.

Leading solar manufacturer LONGi has revealed it expects to finish 2022 with solar wafer, cell and module manufacturing capacity of 150GW, 60GW and 85GW respectively.

The expansion, announced alongside solar module shipment guidance for the year of 50 – 60GW, would see its manufacturing capacities soar by between 40 – 60% year-on-year, while group revenue is also expected to soar by more than 23% and exceed RMB100 billion for the first time.

LONGi also expects to ship 90 – 100GW of solar wafers in 2022.

Reporting its Q1 2022 results earlier this week, LONGi said it shipped 18.36GW of wafers, split around 55:45 between internal (9.94GW) and external (8.42GW) shipments.

Module shipments for the quarter meanwhile stood at 6.44GW. By means of comparison, JinkoSolar last week confirmed its Q1 2022 module shipments to have stood at just over 8GW, however Jinko is forecasting to ship far fewer modules over the course of the year, its 2022 forecast currently standing at around 35 – 40GW including shipments of cells and wafers.

Quarterly revenue rose 17.3% year-on-year to RMB18.6 billion, reflecting higher shipments and prices for both modules and wafers, LONGi having raised prices for its wafers no fewer than five times in the reporting period and seven times since the start of the year.

LONGi also stated that its new cell technology is planned to enter production in Q3 this year, the company noting that it invested some RMB4.4 billion into R&D last year, equivalent to around 5.4% of its total revenue.

china, longi, manufacturing capacity, solar manufacturing, solar shipments, solar wafers

Read Next

New round of solar polysilicon, wafer and cell price increases as supply disruption continues

May 3, 2022
Solar polysilicon, wafer and cell prices have all risen once again in the past week as demand continued to outstrip supply, with COVID-19 lockdowns in China continuing to disrupt the value chain.

Daqo gets approval for US$1.66bn fundraise to expand polysilicon output

May 3, 2022
Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy has received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for a private offering on China’s A-share market to support its capacity expansion.

JinkoSolar raises capacity plans once again despite margin pressure on back of n-type shift

April 29, 2022
JinkoSolar has increased its PV manufacturing capacity expansion plans for 2022 once again in spite of margin pressure affecting its bottom line, citing accelerating demand in Europe and beyond.

Chinese producers tighten hold over polysilicon production rankings as expansions gather pace

April 27, 2022
Both GCL Technology and Daqo New Energy have leapfrogged Wacker Chemie in Bernreuter Research’s annual polysilicon top ten rankings, completing a China-based top three.

PV Tech Power volume 31 out now: A greener PV, robotic solar construction explained and more

April 27, 2022
The May 2022 edition of our downstream solar journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download, featuring articles surrounding the decarbonisation of solar manufacturing and deployment.

Tongwei sets sizeable solar polysilicon, cell manufacturing capacity targets following Q1 profit leap

April 27, 2022
Solar polysilicon and cell manufacturer Tongwei has stated plans to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity over the next four years after confirming a six-fold increase in net profit in Q1 2022.

