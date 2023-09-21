LONGi to supply “advanced modules” to Indonesian solar projects

Singapore currently imports 3GW of such electricity, with 2GW of this capacity coming from Indonesia. In addition, Adaro Solar International, a subsidiary of PT Adaro, has supplied 400MW of low-carbon electricity to Singapore as part of this initiative, with actors in both countries keen to develop a closely-connected electricity network.

While LONGi did not specify which of its modules it would deliver to the companies, nor which projects would be powered by its solar panels, the company has made a number of strides in its manufacturing work in recent months.

At the SNEC conference, held in China in May, the company launched its latest module, the Hi-MO 7 series, and announced that it had achieved a conversion efficiency of 31.8% on a silicon-perovskite tandem cell. The company will be optimistic that this success in product development will translate to strong commercial performances as it looks to expand its global footprint.

In other news, LONGi announced that it has joined the Forward Faster initiative, a UN project to encourage corporations to work towards achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals. LONGi has committed to two of the five areas within the initiative, gender equality and climate action, and the continued growth of a major solar manufacturer could have a positive impact on the world’s decarbonisation efforts.

LONGi founder and president Li Zhenguo added that: “renewable energy is seen as key to achieving multiple sustainable development goals”.