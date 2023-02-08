Longroad starts construction on 202MWdc Texas solar project

Image of Prospero 1, a 379MWdc operating solar project in Texas developed, financed and built by Longroad Energy. Image: Longroad Energy.

US renewables developer Longroad Energy has reached financial close and begun construction on the 202MWdc Umbriel Solar project in Polk County, Texas.

The project began development in 2017 and commercial operation is expected before the end of the year. Umbriel Solar will deploy First Solar’s Series 6/6+ thin-film PV modules and trackers from Nextracker. Power generated at the plant will be purchased by Entergy Texas in a pre-agreed power purchase agreement (PPA).

This is Longroad’s sixth greenfield renewable energy project in Texas to reach financial close. Last August the company received a US$500 million equity investment to support a shift in its business model to focus on owning renewable assets in the US, rather than developing them to be sold.

Adam Horwitz, VP of origination and development operations at Longroad Energy said: “Umbriel’s closing marks over 1.7GW of total wind and solar projects developed, financed and built in Texas by the Longroad team.”

This is just the latest in a stream of announcements about PV projects in Texas in the early weeks of 2023. Danish developer Ørsted announced plans to develop a 471MW project in Lamar County last month, and shortly following this Meta – the social media company – signed a PPA with Apex Clean Energy for power produced at a 195MW PV plant in Tom Green County.

Longroad broke ground on a 152MW Maine project in November, also deploying First Solar modules and Nextracker trackers.