LS Power snaps us 25 new solar assets to bolster portfolio

The acquisition represents a substantial addition to LS Power’s energy portfolio. Image: Pixabay

US solar developer LS Power has acquired 25 solar power facilities from Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) totalling 468MWdc.

Spread over 14 US states and five regional transmission organisations (RTOs), the acquisition includes twelve facilities in PJM (199MWdc), seven facilities in CAISO/WEIM (152MWdc), four in SERC/SW (103MWdc), one in NYISO (10.6MWdc), and one in ISO-NE (3.6MWdc).

The additions to LS Power’s portfolio will benefit from power off-take agreements with a number of utilities, electric cooperatives and other large energy suppliers.

LS Power, whose portfolio also includes a 4GW battery storage platform, has developed, constructed, managed and acquired more than 45GW and over 660 miles of transmission infrastructure.

“This acquisition, along with our other investments in the clean energy space, highlights LS Power’s commitment to scaling a diversified development and operating platform that will drive the decarbonization of our economy,” said LS Power CEO Paul Segal.