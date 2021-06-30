Solar Media
News

LS Power snaps us 25 new solar assets to bolster portfolio

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

LS Power snaps us 25 new solar assets to bolster portfolio

Existing SEEM proposal insufficient for Southeast US region, say ACORE and SEIA chiefs

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy completes 100MW Las Vegas project, SEIA bolsters advocacy efforts

SWEPCO welcomes proposals for solar power provision up to 300MW

Extreme weather protection: How to ‘weatherise’ a solar installation

Soltec lands bifacial tracker deal with Statkraft for 234MW of solar projects in Spain

JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar IPO plans accelerate with STAR Market applications

Svevind Energy signs MOU with Kazakh government for 45GW renewable plant

Investor Partners Group acquires community solar and storage developer Dimension

UK’s Climate Change Committee: renewables should meet 70% of demand by 2035

The acquisition represents a substantial addition to LS Power’s energy portfolio. Image: Pixabay 

US solar developer LS Power has acquired 25 solar power facilities from Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) totalling 468MWdc.

Spread over 14 US states and five regional transmission organisations (RTOs), the acquisition includes twelve facilities in PJM (199MWdc), seven facilities in CAISO/WEIM (152MWdc), four in SERC/SW (103MWdc), one in NYISO (10.6MWdc), and one in ISO-NE (3.6MWdc).

The additions to LS Power’s portfolio will benefit from power off-take agreements with a number of utilities, electric cooperatives and other large energy suppliers.

LS Power, whose portfolio also includes a 4GW battery storage platform, has developed, constructed, managed and acquired more than 45GW and over 660 miles of transmission infrastructure.

“This acquisition, along with our other investments in the clean energy space, highlights LS Power’s commitment to scaling a diversified development and operating platform that will drive the decarbonization of our economy,” said LS Power CEO Paul Segal.

acquisition, ls power, Regional transmission organisations

