Enstall completes Schletter acquisition

Dutch-based rooftop solar mounting solutions provider Enstall has completed the acquisition of PV mounting systems firm Schletter.
The acquisition received clearance from all regulatory authorities, making Schletter part of the Enstall group since 2 January 2025. The deal was announced in August 2024 and will allow Enstall to increase its footprint in Germany – where Schletter is based – and Central Europe. The company executed on its growth strategy after it was itself acquired in 2022 by investment bank Blackstone and private equity firm Rivean Capital.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed at the time, while Schletter’s current shareholders, Avenue Capital Group and Robus Capital Management will become minority shareholders in Enstall.
Stijn Vos, CEO of Enstall, said: “Schletter’s strong reputation for engineering excellence, combined with Enstall’s broad capabilities, will enable us to lead innovation across the solar sector.”
The integration of Schletter into the Enstall Group will reinforce its position in the solar mounting market.
Moreover, last month Enstall appointed Mehran Sedigh as CEO of the company, effective in March 2025. Its current CEO, Vos, will transition to chairman of the supervisory board.
Prior to joining Enstall, Sedigh served as senior vice-president of sales for the Americas and emerging markets at microinverter supplier Enphase Energy.