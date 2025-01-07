Subscribe To Premium
Enstall completes Schletter acquisition

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Enstall completes Schletter acquisition

Deriva commissions 140MW Spanish Peaks Solar portfolio in Colorado

IRENA: Grid infrastructure and energy storage key to energy transition

Gensol secures EPC contract for 275MW solar PV plant in India

Acen Australia seeks EPBC approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales

Lumea to connect 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

Arctech signs 1.5GW solar PV tracker supply deal for Al Ajban project in the UAE

How US trade measures are reshaping solar supply chains

CHINA ROUND-UP: Trina Solar appoints co-chairman, GCL-Perovskite’s module efficiency record, Shanghai Electric HJT modules and PV trackers supply

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

Aerial view of Schletter's headquarters in Germany
Enstall’s acquisition of mounting systems firm Schletter was announced in August 2024. Image: Schletter.

Dutch-based rooftop solar mounting solutions provider Enstall has completed the acquisition of PV mounting systems firm Schletter.

The acquisition received clearance from all regulatory authorities, making Schletter part of the Enstall group since 2 January 2025. The deal was announced in August 2024 and will allow Enstall to increase its footprint in Germany – where Schletter is based – and Central Europe. The company executed on its growth strategy after it was itself acquired in 2022 by investment bank Blackstone and private equity firm Rivean Capital.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed at the time, while Schletter’s current shareholders, Avenue Capital Group and Robus Capital Management will become minority shareholders in Enstall.

Stijn Vos, CEO of Enstall, said: “Schletter’s strong reputation for engineering excellence, combined with Enstall’s broad capabilities, will enable us to lead innovation across the solar sector.”

The integration of Schletter into the Enstall Group will reinforce its position in the solar mounting market.

Moreover, last month Enstall appointed Mehran Sedigh as CEO of the company, effective in March 2025. Its current CEO, Vos, will transition to chairman of the supervisory board.

Prior to joining Enstall, Sedigh served as senior vice-president of sales for the Americas and emerging markets at microinverter supplier Enphase Energy.

