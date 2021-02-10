Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Macquarie raises US$1.94 billion for wind and solar portfolio

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Q&A: Jinergy CEO Liyou Yang discusses the three steps to taking heterojunction manufacturing forward

Features, Interviews

Enphase Energy to expand solar design outfit further with acquisition

News

Enel Green Power launches agrophotovoltaics research projects in southern Europe

News

UAE solar capacity to increase fourfold by end of 2025 thanks to ‘robust’ development pipeline

News

Macquarie raises US$1.94 billion for wind and solar portfolio

News

LONGi secures major polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia and 46GW of solar glass from Flat Glass

News

PODCAST: 200GW of solar in 2021?

News

Solar outstrips natural gas in new US energy capacity

News

JinkoSolar strengthens partnership with Tongwei

News

‘Huge potential’ for floating PV in Portugal’s next solar auction

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The 576MW Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm part-owned by Macquarie’s Green Investment Group. The company overshot its latest investment fund round by €600 million. Image: Pasicles/Wikimedia Commons

Australian investment group Macquarie has exceeded its latest wind and solar project fundraising target by €600 million (US$727.44 million).

Macquarie, which is the world’s largest infrastructure investor, has raised more than €1.6 billion in its Macquarie Green Investment Renewable Energy Fund 2 (MGREF2) financing round, surpassing its original target of €1 billion.

The fund attracted 32 investors such as pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds and local government pension schemes, with European entities contributing the most. The €1.6 billion will now be invested in platforms as well as wind and solar farms in western Europe, the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand. Funding will go towards projects under construction and already in operation.

So far, the MCREF2 has funded the acquisition of a 10% stake in a UK windfarm, and 50% ownership of a 268MW capacity portfolio of US residential solar projects that are already online. An earlier renewable energy fund managed by Macquarie, MCREF1, now oversees investment in offshore wind farms with a capacity of close to 1.5GW.

The funds follow on from the creation of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) in 2017, when the financing giant bought the Green Investment Bank founded by the UK government for £2.3 billion (US$3.18 billion). Macquarie’s GIG launched its own solar development company, Cero Generation, earlier this month, consolidating the group’s 150 existing sites under a brand portfolio totalling 8GW capacity.

Leigh Harrison, head of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets EMEA, said the investment bank is “committed to developing a successor to harness deep institutional capital pools to help achieve net zero.”

“MGREF2 is the next step in this journey and we are delighted with the strong support the fund has received from our investors.”

macquarie, macquarie green investment group, solar finance, solar projects, wind and solar

Read Next

Q&A: Gransolar Group’s Ivan Higueras on the changing nature of solar development and PV-plus-storage potential

February 1, 2021
Ahead of the Solar Finance and Investment Europe conference this week, organised by PV Tech publisher Solar Media, Gransolar Group managing partner and co-founder Ivan Higueras spoke to PV Tech about how utility-scale solar development has changed in recent years and the prominent role vanadium redox flow batteries could play in the future.

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group reveals 8GW-strong solar development arm Cero Generation

February 1, 2021
Cero Generation, intended to be among the biggest solar development companies in Europe, has been launched by Australian giant Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG).

Residential solar lender Sunlight Financial to go public following SPAC deal

January 26, 2021
Residential solar loan provider to list on New York Stock Exchange in deal valued at US$1.3 billion.

Apex Clean Energy secures US$200m refinancing

December 18, 2020
Developer closes refinancing round with US$200 million to build more utility-scale wind, solar and storage projects in the US.

Amazon becomes ‘world’s largest’ renewable energy backer with 26 new utility-scale solar and wind projects

December 10, 2020
Online retail giant launches solar and wind projects in France, South Africa, Italy and Germany for the first time, bringing its total renewable capacity to 6.5GW.

Technology development driving solar LCOEs to new lows, catching up with fossil fuel generation – Lazard

October 20, 2020
The cost of generating energy from utility-scale solar and wind continues to decline and maintain competitiveness with the marginal cost existing fossil fuel-powered plants.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Q&A: Jinergy CEO Liyou Yang discusses the three steps to taking heterojunction manufacturing forward

Features, Interviews

Enphase Energy to expand solar design outfit further with acquisition

News

Enel Green Power launches agrophotovoltaics research projects in southern Europe

News

UAE solar capacity to increase fourfold by end of 2025 thanks to ‘robust’ development pipeline

News

Macquarie raises US$1.94 billion for wind and solar portfolio

News

LONGi secures major polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia and 46GW of solar glass from Flat Glass

News

Upcoming Events

Trends and opportunities in UK and Ireland battery storage

Upcoming Webinars
February 16, 2021

Energy Storage Summit

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021