Mahindra Susten develops 153MW hybrid project in India

By Simon Yuen
The project will be Mahindra Susten’s first hybrid power plant. Image: Gerry Machen via Flickr.

Indian renewables company Mahindra Susten has planned to develop a 153MW hybrid project in Maharashtra, India.

The project, with an investment of INR12 billion (US$143.5 million), will be Mahindra Susten’s foray into the hybrid sector, including 52MW solar capacity and 101MW wind capacity. The company added that the project will be commissioned within the next two years and will integrate more than 80% domestic components.

Mahindra Susten will develop the project in collaboration with the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, serving as a strategic partner.

This development plan will be one of India’s solar projects in the pipeline that will increase India’s solar installation capacity. According to India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India added 15GW of new solar capacity in the 12 months to the end of March 2024.

This year, developers have launched a number of large-scale solar projects in India, including Adani Green Energy’s commissioning of a 551MW project in February, and Tata Power’s launch of the country’s largest solar-plus-storage project in March.

The MNRE’s latest capacity addition figures also compare favourably to historic annual deployment figures from other sources, with the 15GW being the highest for any 12-month period.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
hybrid project, india, maharashtra, mahindra susten, pv power plants, solar pv

