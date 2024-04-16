Mahindra Susten develops 153MW hybrid project in India

Mahindra Susten will develop the project in collaboration with the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, serving as a strategic partner.

This development plan will be one of India’s solar projects in the pipeline that will increase India’s solar installation capacity. According to India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India added 15GW of new solar capacity in the 12 months to the end of March 2024.

This year, developers have launched a number of large-scale solar projects in India, including Adani Green Energy’s commissioning of a 551MW project in February, and Tata Power’s launch of the country’s largest solar-plus-storage project in March.

The MNRE’s latest capacity addition figures also compare favourably to historic annual deployment figures from other sources, with the 15GW being the highest for any 12-month period.