By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Mainstream Renewable Power boosts Vietnamese portfolio with new acquisition

1366 Technologies and Hunt Perovskite merge, secure US$25m in funding

News

Sonnedix adds to Spanish portfolio with 300MW acquisition from RIC Energy

News

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 capacity expansion plans as pricing volatility bites

News

Risen Energy to set up US$10.2bn solar manufacturing plant in Malaysia

News

Indian companies commit to expanding manufacturing capacities, reducing import dependence

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP fires up Spanish plant, Risen to supply 480MW modules to US project

News

Biden strikes bipartisan infrastructure deal, but compromises made on clean energy

News

Masdar secures deal to develop at least 2GW of solar in Iraq

News

Canadian Solar gets US$60m from Santander to support project development in EMEA

Mainstream Renewable Power’s Droogfontein solar project in South Africa. Image: Mainstream Renewable Power.

Global developer Mainstream Renewable Power has acquired an 80% stake in Technology and Development Joint Stock Company (D&T), which holds a 405MW portfolio in Dak Nong province, Vietnam.

The portfolio is divided into three projects that are included in the Vietnamese government’s Power Development Plan 7 and have been in development since 2019, with a financial close expected in 2022.

“We have been present in Vietnam since 2016 and play a key role in enabling its energy transition – with over 2.3GW of solar and offshore wind projects now in the pipeline,” said Mainstream’s general manager for the APAC region Cameron Smith.

Mainstream’s business model is based on identifying greenfield sites in high growth markets which are then commercialised.   

The partnership will be “good for both parties” and the wider area as “the scale of this portfolio will help to significantly boost the renewable energy industry as well as the development of the province”, said Tran Do Thanh, vice chairman and CEO of D&T.  

acquisition, mainstream renewable power, vietnam solar

