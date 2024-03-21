Subscribe To Premium
Masdar acquires 50% stake in US IPP Terra-Gen

By Simon Yuen
Masdar acquires 50% stake in US IPP Terra-Gen

Japan announces feed-in tariffs for residential and C&I PV systems

Iberdrola to invest US$17 billion in renewables by 2026

Tongwei Solar leads the way to a cleaner energy system with its G12R N-type module series

KKR acquires majority stake in Avantus

Imeon Energy claims to develop inverter with 99% conversion efficiency

Terna to invest US$18 billion by 2028 to develop Italy’s transmission grid

Sonnedix inks solar EPC agreement for 858MW European portfolio

“The government is facilitating an over-reliance on China”: US PV manufacturers demand greater support for local production

Belectric begins building 114MW Encavis German PV plant

Masdar Terra-Gen
The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024. Image: Masdar

UAE state-owned renewables energy developer Masdar has acquired a 50% stake in US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen from Energy Capital Partners.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024. After the acquisition, Igneo Infrastructure Partners will retain its existing 50% stake in the company. Currently, Terra-Gen operates about 2.4GW of solar and wind projects and 5.1GWh of energy storage facilities across 32 sites in the US, predominantly in California and Texas.

Masdar first invested in the US market in 2019, boasting utility-scale solar and wind projects with a generation capacity of more than 1.4GW. The US market will “play an important role” in Masdar’s plan to build a global renewable energy portfolio of at least 100GW by 2030.

Before this acquisition, Masdar and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) recently announced financial close on the 1.8GW sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park with costs up to AED5.5 billion (US$1.5 billion).

DEWA is implementing the sixth phase of the solar park in cooperation with Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company based on an independent power producer (IPP) model. Meanwhile, the sixth phase of the project has achieved the lowest levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of US$0.016 per kWh in the solar park.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the third edition of Large Scale Solar USA Summit in Austin, Texas 1-2 May. With the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) targeting US$369 billion for clean energy and US$40 billion for manufacturing, the solar industry has never been brighter. The IRA, securing financing for future projects or supply chain bottlenecks will be among the discussions at this year’s event. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era

21 March 2024
4pm (GMT)
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.
More Info

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

1 May 2024
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 3rd Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
